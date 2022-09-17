Prep Football: Cole and Dodson lead Summers past Mount View

Hinton – Drake Cole rushed 17 times for 208 yards, scoring four touchdowns as Summers County pounded Mount View 52-20 Friday in Hinton.

Duke Dodson starred alongside Cole, rushing 15 times for 142 yards and another score while Coen McClaugherty picked up two rushing scores in the win.

Cruz Testerman added a 38-yard field foal as well.

Summers improves to 2-2 and will travel to Midland Trail on Friday.

Individual Statistics

Rushing – SC: Drake Cole 17-208-4, Duke Dodson 15-142-1, Coen McClaugherty 5-22-2

Passing – NA

Receiving – NA