Mountainside upsets Lake Oswego 24-7, reaches 3-0 for first time in program history

Aloha High School will be hosting the 42nd annual Nike Portland XC Cross Country Meet at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event, one of the West Coast’s premier meets, features 100 teams from Oregon and neighboring states and includes more than 3,000 student athletes. Eighteen different races will take place throughout the afternoon, including four divisions of boys and girls varsity races, culminating with the Jim Danner Championship featuring 25 of the most elite teams and athletes in the area.
Musio Chavez has a mullet and a dream – a dream to be recognized as having the best mullet in the entire county. Chavez, 33, was born and raised in Woodburn, where he graduated from high school in 2007. He went on to get his law degree and, having passed the bar, is now waiting for his license so he can practice. In the meantime, he’s working as a security guard and growing out his mullet.
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin on Tuesday announced the addition of 14 new hires to the basketball operations staff, boosting the organization a week before training camp opens in Santa Barbara, Calif. The additions:. Jonah Herscu: Herscu joins as an assistant coach after spending the past three seasons...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The butterflies were heavier than usual at Columbia Edgewater Country Club's tenth tee box on Thursday. “Oh, she's ready. She's most definitely ready,” said Mary Jo McCloskey. “She's playing with the best women in the world.”. McCloskey, better known as MJ, is the director...
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
--- The Portland Trail Blazers will be coming off of their worst season since 2005-06 when they open training camp. That team went 21-61 (.256 winning percentage) before starting a three-year climb toward a winning season, which came again during the 2008-09 season (54-28). The Blazers finished 27-55 (.329) last...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the Oregon State Beavers’ final non-conference game on Saturday, fans enjoyed a treat that hasn’t been this sweet in decades. Four kids waiting outside before game time were eager to see their team take the field, “Go Beavers!”. “This is a great...
There are no guarantees of success when a collegiate star turns professional. Will good college play translate into a stellar professional career? Can a player who thrived in a team setting continue to thrive once she's on her own?. Andrea Lee, who owns the record for the most victories in...
The annual ode to music returns Oct. 16 with more than 60 vendors and plenty of memoriesFour decades of musical joy will once again manifest itself among dealers, buyers and music lovers at Ackerman School in Canby. The yearly ode to music memorabilia returns as the Record Bonanza gets set for its 39th show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 350 SE 13th St. in Canby. And as always, nearly 100 years of music and music memorabilia will be up for sale, trade and enjoyment. Organizer Don Rogers and his group will welcome hundreds of...
It’s time for Week 4 of Oregon high school football, and this week comes with a potential Class 5A championship game preview on Saturday. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts on who is going to win every football game this week. Check back on Thursday for a full list of the results.
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
The Portland area is rife with beautiful paved trails for bikes, strollers and people on foot. In Washington County, the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District has a network of multi-use trails that combined can take you miles and miles through woods, open fields, past parks and over bridges. The...
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
The 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Andrea Lee, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore. The American pulled out the tournament with a bunched-up leaderboard, closing with 6-under 66 to win by a shot over Daniela Darquea...
Snack Fest will also have interactive cocktail classes and a 20-course Omakase sushi experience.
Clear skies and warming temperatures will bring Portland another nice day Monday. Portland will see a temperature increase of a few degrees over Sunday’s high of 80 with temps reaching about 84. This will be the first of two warm days before weather systems move in later in the week bringing rain.
The 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the AmazingCre Portland Classic prize...
