Bozeman Gallatin football picks up 'statement' come-from-behind win against Billings Senior

The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO