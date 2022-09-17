Bozeman Gallatin football picks up 'statement' come-from-behind win against Billings Senior

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: Two new No. 1 teams highlight week as Class B churn continues
BOZEMAN — Class B just can't seem to make up its mind, and that now rings true for the top spot in the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football rankings. A week after No. 1 Florence-Carlton was the only team not to move up or down, the defending state champion Falcons (3-1) suffered their first defeat — 37-34 to previous No. 5 Jefferson (3-1).
406mtsports.com
At long last Bozeman Gallatin's No. 1 golfer, Gavin Klein hopes to peak at divisional and state meets
BOZEMAN — Gavin Klein trailed late against Cooper Bourret last week in Gallatin and Bozeman’s second annual crosstown match play tournament when Raptors head coach Matt Clark approached his top golfer. Gallatin’s top two girls players — Addiley Lloyd and Zoie Ceartin — had won their matches, so...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Scarlet Weidig Velazquez wins individual title at Kelsey Chugg Invitational; Bobcats place 2nd, Montana 8th
EDEN, Utah — Bolstered by Scarlet Weidig Velazquez’s individual title and Lauren Greeny finishing in a tie for fifth place, the Montana State golf team placed second at Weber State’s Kelsey Chugg Invitational on Tuesday. As a team, the Bobcats shot a 900 (295-306-299) at the par-72...
406mtsports.com
Nate Pailthorpe and Olivia Yochim offer senior presence on Bozeman golf teams
BOZEMAN — Nate Pailthorpe is playing his best golf of the season at the most important time. The Hawks senior has put together some very promising performances recently, which is a welcomed development with the Eastern AA Divisional this week and the Class AA meet next week. In the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Montana State's home game against UC Davis to air on ESPNU
FARMINGTON, Utah — As part of its continued partnership with ESPN, the Big Sky Conference announced Tuesday that the UC Davis-Montana State football game on Saturday, Oct. 1 will be televised on ESPNU. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. Mountain time from Bobcat Stadium, as UC Davis makes its...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech runners sweep Frontier Conference XC awards
A pair of cross country runners from Montana Tech raced off with the Frontier Conference XC awards on Monday. Edwin Kipainoi was the runner of the week for the men, while Hailey Nielson was recognized on the women's side. Nielson is a sophomore from Butte. Kipainoi is a junior from...
406mtsports.com
Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings earns 1st collegiate golf victory
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings earned a comfortable victory for his first collegiate win Tuesday at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational. Strobel fired a 6-under 138 at The Golf Club at Red Rock, beating second-place Roger Nakagawa of Mines by nine strokes. MSUB’s...
406mtsports.com
Week 3: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats fall to Oregon State in Portland
The No. 4 Montana State Bobcats (2-1) faced the Pac-12's Oregon State (3-0) in Portland to close the nonconference portion of their schedule. Montana State overwhelmed by Oregon State in first loss of season. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 2 hrs ago. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game
BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
406mtsports.com
Montana State golf prepares for season-opening Kelsey Chugg Invitational
BOZEMAN — Kicking off the fall campaign, the Montana State golf team heads to Eden, Utah, to compete in the Kelsey Chugg Invitational, held at the Wolf Creek Resort Golf Course from Monday through Tuesday. The action starts at 9 a.m. Monday with 36 holes, while the final 18...
Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State
It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
Busy weekend for bear sightings in Bozeman
Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than 5 separate reports of bear sightings in our area over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Hurry! Get Your Tickets to These Awesome Concerts in Bozeman
Country music fans have a lot to look forward to this fall in Bozeman. The next couple of months will have no shortage of live music in the Bozeman area. From now until the end of the year, many of the major concerts are in the country music genre. There...
NBCMontana
Fatal single vehicle crash at Huffine Lane, North Ferguson Avenue in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Police Department reported a single vehicle crash at Huffine Lane and North Ferguson Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday. A sergeant with bozeman police tells me the vehicle involved hit a light pole. The state department of transportion is working on repairs, and officers are investigating. The streets were closed down for a few hours, and several emergency agencies responded.
Authorities Quick To Identify Victim and Suspect in Montana Murder Case
Authorities have released the names of the victim and suspect in a Montana homicide investigation. On Monday, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body in a camper along East River Road south of Livingston in the Paradise Valley. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody later on Monday.
Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened
A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday. A curious black bear made its way into a Bozeman neighborhood and climbed a tree. The stubborn bear refused to come down and had to be removed by Bozeman Fire. Bozeman Fire shared details about the daring...
Fairfield Sun Times
Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County
The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Comments / 0