Iraan, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Reagan County tops Iraan by 41 points

By Kayler Smith
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

IRAAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – AJ Avalos leads the Reagan County Owls to a 47-6 win over the Iraan Braves. Both teams move to 2-2 records.

