Scoreboard: High school soccer
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 3; Ava Yates 1; Lauren Dull 1. Assists – Lily Bland 2; Abby Derbyshire 1. HAMILTON: Goals – Simona Rizzon 1. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Fillipo Caporaso 3; Bowman Seitz 1; Matheus Dos Santos 1. Assists – Gabriel Giammatei 1; Russel Johnson 1; Fillipo Caporaso 1; Matheus Dos Santos 1. Saves – Will Zink 4.
Rocky Mountain College volleyball splits 2 matches on Saturday
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College split its two matches Saturday on the final day of the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament at the Fortin Center. The Battlin' Bears (7-10) beat Montana Western 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-7 and lost to nationally ranked Montana Tech 25-18, 25-18, 25-23. In beating Western,...
Data points: Billings Skyview girls soccer hopes wearable technology gets players to 'next level'
BILLINGS — One by one, Billings Skyview girls soccer players file into the small equipment shed on their practice field at High Sierra Park and load a small sensor into a docking station that’s slightly bigger than a laptop. The data in those sensors immediately begins downloading to...
Visiting Alaska volleyball sweeps Montana State Billings
BILLINGS — Early momentum for the visiting University of Alaska volleyball team never wavered on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium, as host Montana State University Billings was defeated in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action. Three different Nanooks had eight kills, on an afternoon...
Rocky Mountain College men's soccer opens league play with win, women tie
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College men's soccer opened Cascade Conference play at home Saturday with a 4-1 victory over the University of Providence on Wendy's Field. The Battlin' Bears (3-1-1) received goals from Quique Garcia, Igor Soares, Everett Manning and Jose Reyes-Mortero in overcoming an early 1-0 deficit. For...
Montana State Billings women's soccer earns 1st win of the season
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Led by Clare Keenan in goal Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium, visiting Montana State University Billings claimed its first win of the year with a 2-0 triumph over host Central Washington University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer action. Keenan, who was stellar through the...
There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana
When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – This has been a growing season to remember for generational sugarbeet farmer Greg Gabel. A super dry winter had Greg apprehensively putting seed into the ground, unsure if there would ever be enough moisture to grow the crop. High wind storms shortly after planting mowed over an entire field and then torrential late spring moisture bulged the Yellowstone River and caused flooding. And then, it turned hot, and Greg was doing all he could just to keep his beets irrigated.
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Warming waters threaten Montana's blue ribbon trout fishing
A new study conducted by the U.S geological survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks and the University of Montana suggests a third of the state’s waters may be unsuitable for trout by the year 2080.
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested
The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
2 Teens Shot on Rims in Billings. Police Searching for Male Suspect
Two people were shot early this morning (Saturday 9/17) on the Rims in Billings. According to the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a shooting on the Rims where apparently there was an argument that ended with shots fired. Both an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female...
Try out these cheap eats in Billings
These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
Man Shot in Intersection on Billings Southside. Suspects Unknown
It's been a wild west weekend in Billings with another shooting reported in the city on Saturday night (9/17). According to social media posts from the Billings Police Department, a shooting was reported at 8:43 pm Saturday at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 30th Street in Billings.
Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
Here’s When Billings Will Likely Have First Hard Freeze
When should you start having your sprinklers blown out in Billings?. I heard a conversation riding down the Billings Doubletree Hotel elevator today between a married couple discussing when to blow out their sprinklers. The wife was ready to set up an appointment with their lawn care company, but the...
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
