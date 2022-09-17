Tucson, Ariz. — North Carolina FC fell to FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium on Tuesday night, concluding their six-day road trip with a 1-1-0 record and earning three of a possible six points. In just four days, the squad will return to action against the Charlotte Independence, fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive with five regular season contests remaining. Nico Rincon made his first professional start during tonight’s match, while Garrett McLaughlin and Nelson Martinez picked up their 50th USL League One career appearances.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO