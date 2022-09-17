ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 'Pack

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's opportunity to take control of the ACC's Atlantic doesn't get much clearer. The fifth-ranked Tigers have the chance become the division's clear favorite — or fall into a pack of contenders fighting things out for an Atlantic crown. Clemson (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference)...
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Knightdale, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Football
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Wake Forest, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
WRAL News

App State students win free tuition for a year with 'College GameDay' signs

Boone, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students will receive free tuition for a year after winning ESPN’s “College GameDay” poster contest over the weekend. Freshman Zackary Carr of Gastonia, North Carolina; junior Annilyn Impara of Suwanee, Georgia and sophomore Ethan Cagle of Hendersonville, North Carolina, got selected as the network broadcasted the school’s Saturday pregame show against Troy.
BOONE, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCFC fall to FC Tucson on the road, 1-0

Tucson, Ariz. — North Carolina FC fell to FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium on Tuesday night, concluding their six-day road trip with a 1-1-0 record and earning three of a possible six points. In just four days, the squad will return to action against the Charlotte Independence, fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive with five regular season contests remaining. Nico Rincon made his first professional start during tonight’s match, while Garrett McLaughlin and Nelson Martinez picked up their 50th USL League One career appearances.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
WRAL News

Reports: Teens found dead on trail may have been in car with a third person

MEBANE, N.C. — Family members of two teens found shot dead Sunday afternoon say they got into a car with one other person in the hours before their disappearance. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, their families said. Both were reported missing over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered their bodies near the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads and called the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Triangle’s booming Indian American community lobbies RDU for direct flight to India – here’s why

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy