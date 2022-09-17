Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins
Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team wraps up nonconference play with sweep of Golden Eagles
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Texas A&M freshman Ifenna Cos-Okpalla set a school record with 10 blocks as the Aggies swept Tennessee Tech 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 on Saturday at the Western Kentucky Invitational at Diddle Arena. Cos-Okpalla topped A&M’s mark for blocks in a three-set match during the 25-point scoring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
"Mo"Morial Preview Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell and Hailee Cooper
Texas A&M women's golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell and golfer Hailee Cooper preview the "Mo"Morial Invitational (Sept. 20 & 21) at Traditions Club. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bellville 49, Cameron 14
CAMERON — Braylan Drake completed 13 of 20 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, but Class 3A-I’s sixth-ranked Cameron couldn’t keep up with undefeated and Class 4A-II’s ninth-ranked Bellville in a 49-14 nondistrict loss Friday. Trayjen Wilcox caught seven passes for 101 yards and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn discusses the weekend trip to Western Kentucky and the start of SEC play upcoming. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Roadrunners defeat Ice Bats 6-2
The Texas Roadrunners defeated the Austin Ice Bats 6-2 Sunday in NA3HL play at the Spirit Ice Arena. Kristoffer Svensson and Kyle Portlock scored two goals each in the win. Tyler Love and JT Burgaletta also had goals for the Roadrunners. Goalkeeper Jimmy Packee kept the Ice Bats mostly at bay with eight saves on 10 attempts.
Bryan College Station Eagle
QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami
Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan ISD moves forward with district, campus improvement plans as students show progress on EOC retests
The Bryan school board unanimously approved district and campus improvement plan and heard a report on the students who participated in accelerated summer learning for end of course exams. The summer learning program was for students who had not met the required standard on the end of course exam. After...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship
UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Merit scholarships for Neighbors
A total of eight College Station ISD seniors and one Bryan High School senior were recently named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program announced by the National Merit Scholar Corporation. CSISD National Merit semifinalists are: Nicholas Beasley, Kate Catalena, Kyler Larsen, Ryan Topf and Michael Yang of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
New campus creamery up and running in Aggie Park
An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery. The Moore Family Creamery opened its doors Sept. 2, when Aggie Park debuted. The creamery serves a number of sweet treats, from classic ice cream cones to milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done
Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M made noise by blocking out the noise; A&M-Miss. State will kick at 3
Texas A&M blocked out noise and distractions in playing better last week and getting a much-needed victory. The Aggies will have to block better and amp up their game to be successful in the next month. A&M showed plenty of fight coming off an upset to Appalachian State by grinding...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Comments / 0