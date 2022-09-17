Read full article on original website
Big Mouth Episode 15 Recap: Lee Jong Suk Prepares For The Mayoral Debate + Will Girls' Generation YoonA Uncover The Truth?
MBC TV Kdrama Big Mouth is now on its final episode, and viewers are just as excited and curious about how the hit series will conclude. Spearheaded by Girls’ Generation YoonA and actor Lee Jong Suk, this hard-boiled noir series is directed by Oh Choong Hwan and written by Kim Ha Ram.
Cast: David Bowie Tony Visconti Nile Rodgers Brian Eno Robert Fripp. Featuring a wealth of previously unseen archive, this film looks at how Bowie continually evolved: from Ziggy Stardust to the Soul Star of Young Americans, to the 'Thin White Duke'. It explores his regeneration in Berlin with the critically acclaimed album Heroes, his triumph with Scary Monsters and his global success with Let's Dance. With interviews with all his closest collaborators, David Bowie - Five Years presents a unique account of why Bowie has become an 'icon of our times'.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi
Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
Twitch Bans Streaming of Gambling Sites That Aren’t Licensed, Will Continue to Allow Poker and Sports Betting
Twitch said that, starting next month, it will ban the streaming of certain gambling websites that aren’t licensed in the U.S. or “other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection.” The move by the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, most popular among game creators, comes after reports that a streamer called ItsSliker had scammed fellow Twitch creators out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to support a “gambling addiction,” as the Verge reported. In a tweet Tuesday, Twitch announced that as of Oct. 18, it will ban livestreaming sites that provide dice games, slots and roulette. It identified four sites that will be banned — Stake.com,...
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Clip Reveals Rhaenyra's Painful Childbirth Dilemma
We're getting a new episode of House of the Dragon on Sunday and it looks like the fight between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower will be in full swing. A new clip from House of the Dragon Episode 6 features Rhaenyra having to deal with some difficulties right after giving birth to her first son!
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Crunchyroll Hypes Streaming Release of the Movie With New Trailer
Following its successful release during the holidays last year, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will now be available to stream online via Crunchyroll and to hype up its arrival on the platform, a new trailer is out for everyone waiting for the movie!. The new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is out...
Man of Steel Storyboard Artist Reveals Another Zack Snyder Request WB Rejected
I don't know if you've heard of this yet but Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder had quite a tumultuous working relationship and the problems between them are well-documented. Some folks assume that the cracks in their collaboration began to show after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received a generally negative reception. However, it seems like WB and Snyder already had issues while doing Man of Steel.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Release Date, Cast & Update: See Evan Peters Transform into a Horrific Serial Killer in New Netflix Series
The terrifying new trailer for Netflix's upcoming limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as the destructive serial killer, has been released. What to Expect in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show's main focus will be on Peters, who plays the titular character, and will...
