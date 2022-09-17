ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream A Geisha Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream A Geisha right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Michiyo Kogure Ayako Wakao Seizaburō Kawazu Midori Komatsu Sumao Ishihara. In the post-war Gion district of Kyoto, the geisha Miyoharu agrees to apprentice the 16 year-old Eiko, whose mother was a former geisha who had just died. After a year of training they have to find a large sum of money before Eiko can debut. Miyoharu borrows the money from the tea-house owner, Okimi, who in turn obtains the money from the businessman Kusuda. Kusuda fancies Eiko himself and wants to give Miyoharu to Kanzaki in order to close a large business deal. However both geishas have minds of their own and, going against tradition, want to be able to say no to clients.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Secret Rules of Modern Living: Algorithms Free Online

Best sites to watch The Secret Rules of Modern Living: Algorithms - Last updated on Sep 20, 2022. Best sites to stream: Curiosity Stream ,Magellan TV. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Secret Rules of Modern Living: Algorithms online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Secret Rules of Modern Living: Algorithms on this page.
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi

Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
epicstream.com

The Big Bang Theory Reunion Happening On Call Me Kat Season 3

A mini The Big Bang Theory reunion is about to happen in Call Me Kat Season 3. Fans are about to see Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman, who played the role of Stuart, in the hit sitcom, together on one screen again. Deadline broke the news about Bialik and Sussman's...
epicstream.com

Is Black Summoner a Harem Anime?

Black Summoner is an isekai and fantasy anime that made its premiere in July 2022, but is Black Summoner also a harem anime?. Also known as Kuro no Shokanshi, Black Summoner is a light novel series that got a manga adaptation in 2018. Four years later, studio Statelight adapted the series into an anime.
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity

Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
epicstream.com

Loki Actor Steps Up as Series Regular For Season 2

From a receptionist at the Time Variance Authority who comes in every once in a while, Casey would be coming back for Loki Season 2 with a promotion under his belt as Eugene Cordero, the actor playing the role, has been confirmed to return as a series regular. click to...
epicstream.com

Diablo 4: Closed End Game Beta To Start For Select Long-Time Players

A lot of fans are already waiting for it but there are a select few who will get the chance to play the closed end game beta of Diablo 4 just before this year ends which would be for those who did so for a "long time" and by early 2023, Blizzard is hopeful that the public beta will come out.
epicstream.com

Man of Steel Storyboard Artist Reveals Another Zack Snyder Request WB Rejected

I don't know if you've heard of this yet but Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder had quite a tumultuous working relationship and the problems between them are well-documented. Some folks assume that the cracks in their collaboration began to show after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received a generally negative reception. However, it seems like WB and Snyder already had issues while doing Man of Steel.
epicstream.com

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Release Date, Cast & Update: See Evan Peters Transform into a Horrific Serial Killer in New Netflix Series

The terrifying new trailer for Netflix's upcoming limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as the destructive serial killer, has been released. What to Expect in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show's main focus will be on Peters, who plays the titular character, and will...
