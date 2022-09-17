Read full article on original website
#24 Pilots to Play Wolverines at Merlo
#24 PORTLAND PILOTS (5-0-4, 0-0-0 WCC) Utah Valley Wolverines (5-1-3, 1-0-1 WAC) Last: POR 2, UVU 1 (2018) • The Portland Pilots are set for the fifth of six straight matches at home, welcoming the Utah Valley Wolverines back to The Bluff. • They'll play on Saturday, Sept. 24 at...
Cross Country Prepares for Bill Dellinger Invitational
Location: Pine Ridge Golf Club Springfield, Ore. • The Pilots will continue their season at the Bill Dellinger Invitational. • Last year, the field included athletes from University of Oregon, Utah, Colorado State, Boise State, Arkansas, Oregon State, Washington State, Air Force, San Fransisco, Cal State Fullerton, UCLA, Cal Poly, Idaho and UC Santa Barbara.
Pilots Fall in Five-set Match to Saint Mary's
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland volleyball team fell 3-2 (18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 5-15) to the Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels Wednesday at home at Chiles Center. The loss dropped Portland's record to 7-5 overall and 0-1 in WCC action. The Pilots offense was led by Jayde Harris, who finished with...
Justin Hazell Named WCC Runner of the Week
SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The West Coast Conference announced this morning that Portland Senior Justin Hazell was named the WCC's Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week following his performance at the Ash Creek Collegiate Invitational. Justin finished second at the Ash Creek Collegiate Invitational with a time of 17:59,...
Portland Volleyball Begins WCC Season Against Saint Mary's
Last: POR 1 @SMC 3 (2021) • The Pilots open WCC play this week with a match on Wednesday at 12 p.m. against the Saint Mary's Gaels. The Pilots will continue later in the week with a game against Pacific on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. • Live stats for each...
Women's Soccer Ranked 24th in Top 25 Poll
PORTLAND, Ore. – For the first time since 2014, the Portland Pilots women's soccer team is ranked in the Top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches Poll, slotting in at 24th. The Pilots earned the ranking after starting the year unbeaten through their first nine games at 5-0-4 for the first time since 2010. Portland posted an impressive six shutouts through their first seven games, which was the most for the team through that span of games since 2000. It was also the most in a row for the Pilots since 2010. They are tied with Pepperdine for the conference lead in win percentage.
#13 Pilots Down Mountaineers 2-1, Unbeaten Through Seven
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland pilots rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to knock off the West Virginia Mountaineers 2-1. Portland improved to 4-0-3 on the season following the victory, maintaining their unbeaten streak through seven. How it Happened. West Virginia opened the scoring when Luke Mccormick scored in the...
George Tasouris Named WCC Player of the Week
SAN MATEO, Calif. – For the third time in four weeks, the Portland Pilots men's soccer team has won a WCC Player of the Week award, this time with goalkeeper George Tasouris winning defensive player of the week. This is his first win this season and the fifth win in four weeks for the Pilots.
