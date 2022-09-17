PORTLAND, Ore. – For the first time since 2014, the Portland Pilots women's soccer team is ranked in the Top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches Poll, slotting in at 24th. The Pilots earned the ranking after starting the year unbeaten through their first nine games at 5-0-4 for the first time since 2010. Portland posted an impressive six shutouts through their first seven games, which was the most for the team through that span of games since 2000. It was also the most in a row for the Pilots since 2010. They are tied with Pepperdine for the conference lead in win percentage.

