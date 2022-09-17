ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

105.1 The Block

Former Heisman Trophy Winner Achieves a Career Milestone

Sunday, former Alabama running back and current New Orleans Saint Mark Ingram surpassed 10,000 career yards. Coming Flint, Mich., Ingram was a 4-star recruit who committed to the Crimson Tide in the class of 2008. In three seasons with the Tide, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards, 42 touchdowns, won the 2009 National Championship, and became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.
