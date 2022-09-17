Read full article on original website
Twitch Bans Streaming of Gambling Sites That Aren’t Licensed, Will Continue to Allow Poker and Sports Betting
Twitch said that, starting next month, it will ban the streaming of certain gambling websites that aren’t licensed in the U.S. or “other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection.” The move by the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, most popular among game creators, comes after reports that a streamer called ItsSliker had scammed fellow Twitch creators out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to support a “gambling addiction,” as the Verge reported. In a tweet Tuesday, Twitch announced that as of Oct. 18, it will ban livestreaming sites that provide dice games, slots and roulette. It identified four sites that will be banned — Stake.com,...
Diablo 4: Closed End Game Beta To Start For Select Long-Time Players
A lot of fans are already waiting for it but there are a select few who will get the chance to play the closed end game beta of Diablo 4 just before this year ends which would be for those who did so for a "long time" and by early 2023, Blizzard is hopeful that the public beta will come out.
