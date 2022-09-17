Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
CoinTelegraph
Coinshift integrates Superfluid to automate crypto-native payroll
Coinshift’s native integration of Superfluid Protocol allows DAOs and Web3 businesses to automate payroll with money streams, saving HR managers time and cognitive effort. Sheridan, United States, September 20th, Chainwire – Coinshift, the leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and Web3 businesses to manage treasury operations securely and efficiently, is pleased to announce that its native integration of Superfluid Protocol within its v2 dashboard is now live. Coinshift’s native integration of Superfluid allows users to create, view, manage and edit real-time money streams directly from the Coinshift dashboard, enabling them to put Web3 payroll on autopilot. As programmable and automatable second-by-second token flows, salary streams help treasury managers save hours in administrative labor and reduce complexity.
CoinTelegraph
US Treasury plans to ask public if crypto-related regulations are 'no longer fit for purpose'
The United States Department of the Treasury will be calling for comments from the public on digital assets, including their views on how regulations may address the illicit uses of crypto. In a document set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury requested public comment...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi platform sees strong interest in halal-approved crypto products
Australian-based crypto platform Marhaba DeFi says there has been a strong take-up of Halal-approved cryptocurrency products on its platform, with aims to release a suite of new products which align with Islamic law by the end of 2022. Launched in 2020, the platform is focused on adhering to the rules...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Australian senator drafts bill aimed at stablecoin, digital yuan regulation
Australian Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg has released a new draft bill aimed at clamping down on digital asset exchanges, stablecoins and China’s central bank digital currency, the e-Yuan. In a statement on Sunday, Senator Bragg stated that “Australia must keep pace with the global race for regulation on digital...
The most powerful laser in the U.S. will have a three-quadrillion-watt maximum output
A laser at the University of Michigan, which is set to be the most powerful in the United States, is preparing to send its first laser pulses into an experimental target, a press statement explains. The laser, named the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, or Zeus, will be used to...
Horrifying warning issued over Super AI that is ‘impossible to control’ – and could secretly plot to destroy humanity
IN THE Terminator films, a superintelligent AI called Skynet tries to wipe out humanity using nukes and an army of killer robots. And while a blood-thirsty bot may seem a far cry from reality, according to scientists, it's probably how we'll meet our end. According to a recent paper, it...
CoinTelegraph
Goldman Sachs’ bearish macro outlook puts Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $12K
A sequence of macro warnings coming out of the Goldman Sachs camp puts Bitcoin (BTC) at a risk of crashing to $12,000. A team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius raised their prediction for the speed of Federal Reserve benchmark rate hikes. They noted that the United States central bank would increase rates by 0.75% in September and 0.5% in November, up from their previous forecast of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
QAnon Thinks Something Big Is Coming... Because of a ‘Simpsons’ Episode
A conspiracy that “something big” is about to happen on Saturday, Sept. 24, has taken hold among QAnon supporters around the world, in part thanks to an episode of The Simpsons. The conspiracy first emerged in German QAnon channels on Telegram earlier this month, when followers began spreading...
CoinTelegraph
British regulator lists FTX crypto exchange as 'unauthorized' firm
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the chief financial regulator in the United Kingdom, issued a warning to Bahama-based crypto exchange FTX, claiming it operates without authorization. The company joined a growing list of unregistered cryptocurrency-related businesses that continue to outweigh those signed up with the FCA. A warning note, dated...
CoinTelegraph
Long the Bitcoin bottom, or watch and wait? BTC traders plan their next move
Bitcoin (BTC) faced a 9% correction in the early hours of Sept. 19 as the price traded down to $18,270. Even though the price quickly bounced back above $19,000, this level was the lowest price seen in three months. However, pro traders held their ground and were not inclined to take the loss, as measured by derivatives contracts.
CoinTelegraph
Nasdaq reportedly preparing crypto custody services for institutions
As more institutions become interested in dabbling in cryptocurrencies, multinational financial services firm Nasdaq has reportedly started preparations to offer digital asset custody services to institutional clients. According to a Bloomberg report, the company has created a new group focusing on digital assets and will start by offering Bitcoin (BTC)...
CoinTelegraph
Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) faces another week of “huge” macro announcements after the lowest weekly close since July. After days of losses following the latest inflation data from the United States, BTC/USD, like altcoins and risk assets more broadly, has failed to recover. The largest cryptocurrency has yet to flip...
CoinTelegraph
Draft US stablecoin bill would ban new algo stablecoins for 2 years
Draft legislation in the United States House of Representatives would place a two-year ban on new algorithmic stablecoins such as TerraClassicUSD (USTC) which de-pegged from the US dollar earlier this year causing widespread crypto market contagion. The bill would criminalize the creation or issuance of new “endogenously collateralized stablecoins,” according...
CoinTelegraph
SEC lawsuit claims jurisdiction because ETH nodes are ‘clustered’ in the US
The United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has made an unprecedented claim that Ethereum transactions take place in the United States because Ethereum nodes are “clustered more densely” in the U.S. than in any other country. The SEC argument is found within a Sept. 19 lawsuit against crypto...
LAW・
CoinTelegraph
‘Fear of the unknown’ holds back TradFi investors from crypto — Bloomberg analyst
Jamie Coutts, crypto market analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, argues that “falsehoods” and “fear of the unknown” is what has been holding back traditional portfolio managers from investing in cryptocurrency. Speaking to Cointelegraph during the Australian Crypto Convention over the weekend, Coutts argues there has been an...
CoinTelegraph
Totality Corp CEO explains why India is still largely untapped for NFTs
Despite ranking as one of the highest adopters of cryptocurrency among emerging markets, the majority of the Indian market is yet to embrace nonfungible tokens (NFTs). In an interview with Cointelegraph, Totality Corp founder and CEO Anshul Rustaggi explained that social and cultural barriers, as well as anti-crypto regulations, are holding back NFTs from mass adoption — particularly in some of the lower-tier cities in the country.
CoinTelegraph
CV Summit 2022 called on incumbent industries to no longer hold blockchain tech on probation
CV Summit, Switzerland’s flagship forum, showcased the productivity of the world’s most mature blockchain hub and the utility of blockchain tech while welcoming leading global entities entering the space, such as Google and Visa. Over 800 in-person delegates and 70 speakers attended Switzerland’s most significant blockchain industry event, with 2,300 other attendees joining online.
CoinTelegraph
Solana outperforms Ethereum in daily transactions in Q2: Nansen report
Hype does not always equate to greater adoption, as the on-chain data from the second quarter of 2022 shows Solana (SOL) surpassing Ethereum in users’ daily transactions despite various drawbacks from both macroeconomic conditions and network outages. Throughout the second quarter, Solana’s daily transactions consistently increased, ending with more...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum crash continues as US 10-year Treasury yield surpasses June high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), started the week on a depressive note as investors braced themselves for a flurry of rate hike decisions from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England. Bitcoin price fails to hold $20,000. On Sept. 19, BTC's price failed...
Comments / 0