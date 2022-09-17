ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CoinTelegraph

Coinshift integrates Superfluid to automate crypto-native payroll

Coinshift’s native integration of Superfluid Protocol allows DAOs and Web3 businesses to automate payroll with money streams, saving HR managers time and cognitive effort. Sheridan, United States, September 20th, Chainwire – Coinshift, the leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and Web3 businesses to manage treasury operations securely and efficiently, is pleased to announce that its native integration of Superfluid Protocol within its v2 dashboard is now live. Coinshift’s native integration of Superfluid allows users to create, view, manage and edit real-time money streams directly from the Coinshift dashboard, enabling them to put Web3 payroll on autopilot. As programmable and automatable second-by-second token flows, salary streams help treasury managers save hours in administrative labor and reduce complexity.
CoinTelegraph

DeFi platform sees strong interest in halal-approved crypto products

Australian-based crypto platform Marhaba DeFi says there has been a strong take-up of Halal-approved cryptocurrency products on its platform, with aims to release a suite of new products which align with Islamic law by the end of 2022. Launched in 2020, the platform is focused on adhering to the rules...
CoinTelegraph

Australian senator drafts bill aimed at stablecoin, digital yuan regulation

Australian Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg has released a new draft bill aimed at clamping down on digital asset exchanges, stablecoins and China’s central bank digital currency, the e-Yuan. In a statement on Sunday, Senator Bragg stated that “Australia must keep pace with the global race for regulation on digital...
CoinTelegraph

Goldman Sachs’ bearish macro outlook puts Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $12K

A sequence of macro warnings coming out of the Goldman Sachs camp puts Bitcoin (BTC) at a risk of crashing to $12,000. A team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius raised their prediction for the speed of Federal Reserve benchmark rate hikes. They noted that the United States central bank would increase rates by 0.75% in September and 0.5% in November, up from their previous forecast of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
CoinTelegraph

British regulator lists FTX crypto exchange as 'unauthorized' firm

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the chief financial regulator in the United Kingdom, issued a warning to Bahama-based crypto exchange FTX, claiming it operates without authorization. The company joined a growing list of unregistered cryptocurrency-related businesses that continue to outweigh those signed up with the FCA. A warning note, dated...
CoinTelegraph

Long the Bitcoin bottom, or watch and wait? BTC traders plan their next move

Bitcoin (BTC) faced a 9% correction in the early hours of Sept. 19 as the price traded down to $18,270. Even though the price quickly bounced back above $19,000, this level was the lowest price seen in three months. However, pro traders held their ground and were not inclined to take the loss, as measured by derivatives contracts.
CoinTelegraph

Nasdaq reportedly preparing crypto custody services for institutions

As more institutions become interested in dabbling in cryptocurrencies, multinational financial services firm Nasdaq has reportedly started preparations to offer digital asset custody services to institutional clients. According to a Bloomberg report, the company has created a new group focusing on digital assets and will start by offering Bitcoin (BTC)...
CoinTelegraph

Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) faces another week of “huge” macro announcements after the lowest weekly close since July. After days of losses following the latest inflation data from the United States, BTC/USD, like altcoins and risk assets more broadly, has failed to recover. The largest cryptocurrency has yet to flip...
CoinTelegraph

Draft US stablecoin bill would ban new algo stablecoins for 2 years

Draft legislation in the United States House of Representatives would place a two-year ban on new algorithmic stablecoins such as TerraClassicUSD (USTC) which de-pegged from the US dollar earlier this year causing widespread crypto market contagion. The bill would criminalize the creation or issuance of new “endogenously collateralized stablecoins,” according...
CoinTelegraph

SEC lawsuit claims jurisdiction because ETH nodes are ‘clustered’ in the US

The United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has made an unprecedented claim that Ethereum transactions take place in the United States because Ethereum nodes are “clustered more densely” in the U.S. than in any other country. The SEC argument is found within a Sept. 19 lawsuit against crypto...
CoinTelegraph

‘Fear of the unknown’ holds back TradFi investors from crypto — Bloomberg analyst

Jamie Coutts, crypto market analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, argues that “falsehoods” and “fear of the unknown” is what has been holding back traditional portfolio managers from investing in cryptocurrency. Speaking to Cointelegraph during the Australian Crypto Convention over the weekend, Coutts argues there has been an...
CoinTelegraph

Totality Corp CEO explains why India is still largely untapped for NFTs

Despite ranking as one of the highest adopters of cryptocurrency among emerging markets, the majority of the Indian market is yet to embrace nonfungible tokens (NFTs). In an interview with Cointelegraph, Totality Corp founder and CEO Anshul Rustaggi explained that social and cultural barriers, as well as anti-crypto regulations, are holding back NFTs from mass adoption — particularly in some of the lower-tier cities in the country.
CoinTelegraph

CV Summit 2022 called on incumbent industries to no longer hold blockchain tech on probation

CV Summit, Switzerland’s flagship forum, showcased the productivity of the world’s most mature blockchain hub and the utility of blockchain tech while welcoming leading global entities entering the space, such as Google and Visa. Over 800 in-person delegates and 70 speakers attended Switzerland’s most significant blockchain industry event, with 2,300 other attendees joining online.
CoinTelegraph

Solana outperforms Ethereum in daily transactions in Q2: Nansen report

Hype does not always equate to greater adoption, as the on-chain data from the second quarter of 2022 shows Solana (SOL) surpassing Ethereum in users’ daily transactions despite various drawbacks from both macroeconomic conditions and network outages. Throughout the second quarter, Solana’s daily transactions consistently increased, ending with more...
