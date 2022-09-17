Coinshift’s native integration of Superfluid Protocol allows DAOs and Web3 businesses to automate payroll with money streams, saving HR managers time and cognitive effort. Sheridan, United States, September 20th, Chainwire – Coinshift, the leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and Web3 businesses to manage treasury operations securely and efficiently, is pleased to announce that its native integration of Superfluid Protocol within its v2 dashboard is now live. Coinshift’s native integration of Superfluid allows users to create, view, manage and edit real-time money streams directly from the Coinshift dashboard, enabling them to put Web3 payroll on autopilot. As programmable and automatable second-by-second token flows, salary streams help treasury managers save hours in administrative labor and reduce complexity.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO