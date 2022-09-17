ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Online renewal of passports to soon be a permanent option to speed up backlog

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcdRo_0hz6ss7W00

Renewing your passport just got easier.

The State Department says it plans to start taking renewal applications online beginning early next year.

This comes after a pilot program proved successful during the pandemic backlog, when wait times had gotten up to 18 weeks.

Not everyone will be able to use the online service, including children under 16, and those applying for a passport for the first time.

More information is available from the U.S. State Department here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#Us State Department#Online Service#The State Department#The U S State Department
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy