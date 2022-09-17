Online renewal of passports to soon be a permanent option to speed up backlog
Renewing your passport just got easier. The State Department says it plans to start taking renewal applications online beginning early next year. This comes after a pilot program proved successful during the pandemic backlog, when wait times had gotten up to 18 weeks. Not everyone will be able to use the online service, including children under 16, and those applying for a passport for the first time. More information is available from the U.S. State Department here.
