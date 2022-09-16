Prep football: Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win

The smoke decimated the football schedule around Northern Nevada on Friday, but one game North 5A game was able to be played.

And Spanish Springs made a statement in downing McQueen, 33-12, at home.

The Cougars led 16-12 after three quarters, but then they took advantage a couple turnovers to pull away in the fourth.

Coach Rob Hummel said the Cougars finally were able to stop "getting in their own way."

Cougars senior quarterback JJ Dain threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

McQueen senior Tre LaGrone scored on a 65-yard catch and run to pull the Lancers with four, 16-12 early in the third quarter.

Deo Richson scored the first TD for McQueen on a short run.

But the fourth quarter was all Spanish Springs.

Elsewhere, the Reno vs. Bishop Manogue game was to be moved to Douglas as of Friday morning, with a kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. But smoke poured into the Carson Valley and made the field unplayable as the AQI soared way past the 150 mark, considered the cutoff for playing football.

The teams tried to move it back to Manogue on Friday night, the original site, but the smoke was still over the 150 number in south Reno.

The Reed at Carson game was moved up earlier in the day on Friday, to try to beat the smoke, but the smoke won.

The Galena at Douglas game also was postponed and the teams will attempt to play it on Monday. The Reed at Carson game is tentatively planned for 5 p.m. Monday if officials are available and the smoke clears.

The Reno-Manogue game also could be played Monday, but coaches said they and athletic directors are meeting Sunday. It also depends on if officials are available.

The Manteca at Damonte Ranch game, set for Saturday afternoon, was canceled on Thursday, to avoid transportation fees because the smoke was expected to remain in the area through Saturday.

In the 3A, in a crossover game on Friday night, Elko blew past Hug, 48-8, as junior Eli Finlayson rushed for 161 yards on 18 carries. He also had a fumble recovery. The Indians had four interceptions.

Lowry downed Sparks 47-20. The Buckaroos play at Elko on Friday.

On Saturday, Truckee beat Spring Creek, 41-24.

On Thursday, Wooster beat Fernley, 17-7.

In the 1A, Virginia City beat Tonopah, 54-0, as senior Blair Rankin rushed for 142 yards and two scores on 16 carries.

In Week 6, on Friday, Spanish Springs is scheduled to play at Bishop Manogue and Reno is at Damonte Ranch.

Carson is at McQueen and Douglas is at Reed on Friday.

Thursday's scores

Wooster 17, Fernley 7

Pyramid Lake 28, Mineral County 14

Friday's scores

Galena at Douglas, postponed

Reno vs. Bishop Manogue, postponed

Reed at Carson, postponed

Spanish Springs 33, McQueen 12

Elko 48, Hug 8

Lowry 47, Sparks 20

Coral Academy at Yerington, canceled

Lincoln County 54, White Pine 0

Pershing County 42, Silver Stage 0

Virginia City 54, Tonopah 0

Saturday's games

Truckee 41, Spring Creek 24

Incline 49, West Wendover 0

Owyhee 38, Sierra Lutheran 16

Up Next

Thursday, Sept 22: 7 p.m., Carlin at Pyramid Lake.

Friday, Sept. 23: 7 p.m., Reno at Damonte Ranch; Carson at McQueen; Douglas at Reed; Spanish Springs at Bishop Manogue; South Tahoe at Hug; Wooster at Sparks; Truckee at North Valleys; Fernley at Spring Creek; Lowry at Elko; Yerington at Pershing County; Incline at Battle Mountain.

Saturday, Sept 24: 1 p.m., Mineral County at Virginia City. 4 p.m McKay (Oregon) at Galena.

Standings

North 5A (Overall, League)

Galena 3-1, 1-0

Reno 3-1, 1-0

Bishop Manogue 2-2, 1-0

Reed 2-2, 1-0

Spanish Springs 2-3, 1-0

Carson 1-3, 0-1

Douglas 1-3, 0-1

McQueen 1-4, 0-2

Damonte Ranch 0-4, 0-1

More: Smoke throws high school football schedules into chaos: What we know so far

More: The names behind Northern Nevada's 5A high school sports facilities

More: This is our house! The names behind Northern Nevada's 3A/2A high school sports facilities

North 3A-East

Overall Standings

Lowry 4-0

Elko 4-1

Spring Creek 3-1

Fallon 2-1

Fernley 2-3

Dayton 0-5 (the last two games by forfeit)

3A-West

Truckee 3-1

Hug 2-2

Wooster 2-2

Sparks 2-3

North Valleys 1-3

South Tahoe 0-3

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Prep football: Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win