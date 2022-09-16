ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Prep football: Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRo81_0hz6s79y00

The smoke decimated the football schedule around Northern Nevada on Friday, but one game North 5A game was able to be played.

And Spanish Springs made a statement in downing McQueen, 33-12, at home.

The Cougars led 16-12 after three quarters, but then they took advantage a couple turnovers to pull away in the fourth.

Coach Rob Hummel said the Cougars finally were able to stop "getting in their own way."

Cougars senior quarterback JJ Dain threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQCOO_0hz6s79y00

McQueen senior Tre LaGrone scored on a 65-yard catch and run to pull the Lancers with four, 16-12 early in the third quarter.

Deo Richson scored the first TD for McQueen on a short run.

But the fourth quarter was all Spanish Springs.

Elsewhere, the Reno vs. Bishop Manogue game was to be moved to Douglas as of Friday morning, with a kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. But smoke poured into the Carson Valley and made the field unplayable as the AQI soared way past the 150 mark, considered the cutoff for playing football.

The teams tried to move it back to Manogue on Friday night, the original site, but the smoke was still over the 150 number in south Reno.

The Reed at Carson game was moved up earlier in the day on Friday, to try to beat the smoke, but the smoke won.

The Galena at Douglas game also was postponed and the teams will attempt to play it on Monday. The Reed at Carson game is tentatively planned for 5 p.m. Monday if officials are available and the smoke clears.

The Reno-Manogue game also could be played Monday, but coaches said they and athletic directors are meeting Sunday. It also depends on if officials are available.

The Manteca at Damonte Ranch game, set for Saturday afternoon, was canceled on Thursday, to avoid transportation fees because the smoke was expected to remain in the area through Saturday.

In the 3A, in a crossover game on Friday night, Elko blew past Hug, 48-8, as junior Eli Finlayson rushed for 161 yards on 18 carries. He also had a fumble recovery. The Indians had four interceptions.

Lowry downed Sparks 47-20. The Buckaroos play at Elko on Friday.

On Saturday, Truckee beat Spring Creek, 41-24.

On Thursday, Wooster beat Fernley, 17-7.

In the 1A, Virginia City beat Tonopah, 54-0, as senior Blair Rankin rushed for 142 yards and two scores on 16 carries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCl3k_0hz6s79y00

In Week 6, on Friday, Spanish Springs is scheduled to play at Bishop Manogue  and Reno is at Damonte Ranch.

Carson is at McQueen and Douglas is at Reed on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeckR_0hz6s79y00

Thursday's scores

Wooster 17, Fernley 7

Pyramid Lake 28, Mineral County 14

Friday's scores

Galena at Douglas, postponed

Reno vs. Bishop Manogue, postponed

Reed at Carson, postponed

Spanish Springs 33, McQueen 12

Elko 48, Hug 8

Lowry 47, Sparks 20

Coral Academy at Yerington, canceled

Lincoln County 54, White Pine 0

Pershing County 42, Silver Stage 0

Virginia City 54, Tonopah 0

Saturday's games

Truckee 41, Spring Creek 24

Incline 49, West Wendover 0

Owyhee 38, Sierra Lutheran 16

Up Next

Thursday, Sept 22: 7 p.m., Carlin at Pyramid Lake.

Friday, Sept. 23: 7 p.m., Reno at Damonte Ranch; Carson at McQueen; Douglas at Reed; Spanish Springs at Bishop Manogue; South Tahoe at Hug; Wooster at Sparks; Truckee at North Valleys; Fernley at Spring Creek; Lowry at Elko; Yerington at Pershing County; Incline at Battle Mountain.

Saturday, Sept 24: 1 p.m., Mineral County at Virginia City. 4 p.m McKay (Oregon) at Galena.

Standings

North 5A (Overall, League)

Galena 3-1, 1-0

Reno 3-1, 1-0

Bishop Manogue 2-2, 1-0

Reed 2-2, 1-0

Spanish Springs 2-3, 1-0

Carson 1-3, 0-1

Douglas 1-3, 0-1

McQueen 1-4, 0-2

Damonte Ranch 0-4, 0-1

More: Smoke throws high school football schedules into chaos: What we know so far

More: The names behind Northern Nevada's 5A high school sports facilities

More: This is our house! The names behind Northern Nevada's 3A/2A high school sports facilities

North 3A-East

Overall Standings

Lowry 4-0

Elko 4-1

Spring Creek 3-1

Fallon 2-1

Fernley 2-3

Dayton 0-5  (the last two games by forfeit)

3A-West

Truckee 3-1

Hug 2-2

Wooster 2-2

Sparks 2-3

North Valleys 1-3

South Tahoe 0-3

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Prep football: Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Record-Courier

Douglas crowns homecoming royalty

Douglas High School crowned seniors Theo Reid and Addy Doerr Homecoming King and Queen on Friday in the Tiger gym. Heavy smoke on Friday night canceled the Tigers game against the Galena Grizzlies. Smoke in Minden caused air quality to head into hazardous territory, canceling games both in Minden and...
MINDEN, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Tonopah, NV
City
Fallon, NV
City
Battle Mountain, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
City
Sparks, NV
City
Fernley, NV
City
Spanish Springs, NV
Sparks, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Sparks, NV
Sports
City
Spring Creek, NV
City
Carlin, NV
State
Oregon State
City
Virginia City, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Floriston Paper Mill

In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told

Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
YERINGTON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#North 5a#Galena
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCHD rescinds air quality emergency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

We've seen fire, we've seen rain | Reno Memo

Stay on top of local news with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com!  Mount Rose looks far better shrouded in stormclouds and snow rather than smoke. The first snowfall of the season hit the Sierra peaks over the weekend, and despite the slight warming trend predicted at the end of this week, we finally have fall weather in the Truckee Meadows.  ...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe curling club offering new class for beginners

STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe Epic Curling in response to heavy local interest since the Winter Olympics is offering a new class. Those interested will receive top-notch training from the club’s 60 members that include an Olympian, international competitive curlers and even an NCAA champion. The 3-week class...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Paso Robles man killed while racing jet in Reno

A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incoming storm may push out smoke; lake wind advisory for Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While the incoming storm won’t be a fire season ending event, firefighters are planning to use the weather system to make appreciable gains on the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire that has been impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region with dense, unhealthy-to-hazardous smoke,...
TRUCKEE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
384
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy