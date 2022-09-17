Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
floridapolitics.com
Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid
Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
wflx.com
County mayor thinks he’s got solution to downtown West Palm Beach congestion
Commuters, cars, construction and a lot of congestion are a common occurrence in downtown West Palm Beach. For tens of thousands of commuters, getting in and out of downtown West Palm Beach during rush hour can be stressful. Alyce Carrelli's commute to her job at a law firm in downtown...
Palm Beach County Community Cracking Down On Semis Parked At Home
Some residents of The Acreage are upset that code enforcement is starting to push back on homeowners who are parking big rigs on their property.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Takes Victory lap, Lands Endorsement from Key Democratic Elected Official
As the American electorate progresses deeper and deeper into election season, endorsements are becoming more and more apparent to Election Day hopefuls. However, major endorsements usually don't come from politicians across the aisle. Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has just secured one of those endorsements. While former President Donald Trump (R) won the state of Florida by about 3%, it was now-President Joe Biden (D) that claimed Palm Beach County by about 13 points in 2020.
wflx.com
‘Caddyshack’ boat for sale by Stuart-based United Yacht Sales
A Stuart-based yacht brokerage is selling off a piece of cinematic history. The 1979 60-foot Striker seen in the classic golf comedy "Caddyshack" is up for sale. United Yacht Sales broker Joe Longobardi is the listing agent for the boat used in the 1980 movie. The boat is probably best...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale condo residents fed up with management over lack of security amid crime increase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Residents of an upscale high-rise in Fort Lauderdale say they are fed up with the uptick in crime inside their building. Those people are on edge, with some even telling Local 10 News wanting to break their lease. The increase in crime has happened at...
Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash
The number of cash-bought homes might be declining in some areas of the country, but new figures show it is still occurring at high levels in Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Republican candidate in Broward’s solidly blue HD 101 pulls ahead in cash-on-hand
The Democrat Primary winner Hillary Cassel already spent more than half a million introducing herself to voters. Republican candidate Guy Silla has staked $24,000 on his campaign to flip Broward County’s House District 101 red. Undoubtedly, he’ll have an uphill battle against the numbers. Election data shows President Joe...
boatingindustry.com
Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina
Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
palmbeachcivic.org
BREAKING NEWS: Southern Boulevard Bridge channel will be temporarily closed to boaters
Periodic closures of the navigable Intracoastal Waterway through the Southern Boulevard Bridge may occur because of ongoing construction, the Florida Department of Transportation said Tuesday. A full-channel closure is scheduled from 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, through 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, as the temporary bridge’s lift span is...
wflx.com
To combat teacher shortage, Palm Beach County schools hire from around the world
As school districts nationwide grapple with teacher shortages, some are looking internationally to recruit. The School District of Palm Beach County has a multi-million-dollar contract to bring in qualified teachers from all over the world to work in local schools. Ralph Paddayuman is not only new to the School District...
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
A Delray Beach man lied about being an HOA president during a city meeting, police say. He’s now been arrested.
A man says he’s an HOA president at a public meeting, talks about everyone being “in favor” of a controversial plan for an apartment building — then winds up in jail because police say he wasn’t who he claimed to be. Neil Carson, of Delray Beach, had identified himself on Aug. 9 as the homeowners association president for Andover, a gated residential community less than a mile from a proposed ...
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
850wftl.com
Former church employees stole $1.5 million in donations from church
VERO BEACH, FL– — A former parishioner has turned herself in after she stole millions of dollars for the church she worked for. Authorities began investigating the possible misappropriation of funds at the Holy Cross Catholic Church after the Diocese of Palm Beach contacted them in December of 2021.
getnews.info
Former Broward Judge John Patrick Contini, The Mediator Helping People Find the Right Lawyer
Former Judge John P Contini of Contini Solutions is an experienced mediator who knows what it takes to choose the right lawyer for any case. Finding the right lawyer can make a whole world of difference in a case. But just because this is common knowledge doesn’t make things any easier. For one, it involves tons of research that most people simply don’t have time for. For another, even if one gets a hold of a good lawyer, they might not have any specialty in the case one wants to pursue. Most people who find themselves in this situation, thus, have to resort to numerous trials and errors which can be severely draining. Fortunately, Former Broward Judge John P Contini of Contini Solutions is set to change the narrative.
Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Family Dollar, 99 Cents stores: What do they sell? How do prices compare?
Is there anything as thrilling as finding just the item you need and learning it only costs a dollar? This pleasure seems harder to come by now, as prices at South Florida’s dollar stores are usually more than a buck these days. Still, there are lots of items that are cheap and useful, especially if you’re willing to forego brand names and fancy packaging. Americans are flocking to these ...
