West Harrison riding historic start into road matchup at CR-B
(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football team has used a balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense to race to its first 4-0 start since 2001. The KMA State No. 10 Hawkeyes won back-to-back one-score games against Exira-EHK and CAM before taking down Boyer Valley 35-0 last week. "Defensively, we had...
Fresh off first win, battle-tested Weeping Water hoping for more improvement
(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water football program nabbed their first win of the season on Friday. They go for number two in a Class D1 District matchup with Omaha Brownell Talbot. After three straight losses to start the year, the Indians got in the win column last week with...
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
KMAland No. 7 Treynor still hoping to clean things up after dominant Homecoming win
(Treynor) -- Following three tight games to open the season, the Treynor football team rolled to a 48-0 Homecoming win over West Monona this past Friday. The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Cardinals (3-1 overall, 1-0 Class 1A District 8) opened their district season in dominant fashion – a welcome reprieve from the tense, tight games of the first three weeks.
Stanton-Essex looking for continued growth headed into battle with Lenox
(Stanton-Essex) -- After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Stanton-Essex is looking for continued improvements headed into a clash with Lenox. The Stanton-Essex Vikings will have their hands full this Friday against a 4-0 Lenox squad but are riding on some momentum after a 54-6 rout of Griswold (0-4) last Friday, capping off a solid first half of the season.
Fremont-Mills carrying physical approach into district meeting with East Mills
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills football heads into a massive district battle with one of their fiercest rivals at 3-1 behind the physical approach they've grown accustomed to producing. The Knights have rattled off three consecutive wins, the latest of which was a 60-28 victory over Bedford. The box score indicates a...
KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/19): 8 teams move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Moravia and LeMars all moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Jason Johnson, age 39 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ September 20, 2022. Visitation End:7PM w/family greeting friends 5 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be given in his name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Cremation will follow the servcies.
Randall Kay Breckerbaumer, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family and will be later designated to the United Congregational Methodist Church, the town of Lewis and families in need. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. A private family burial will be held prior to...
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
Hazel (Hurst) Cowles, 82 of Indianola, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Glen Nelson, 87, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Severe thunderstorm waning for Cass Co. Iowa until 9:45 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 854 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED JUST WEST OF. GRISWOLD, OR 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ATLANTIC, MOVING NORTHEAST AT. 25 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR...
Page County board re-visits wind project decommission, road use agreement strategies
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to clear the air on recent designations regarding agreements for an upcoming wind project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the decommissioning and road use agreements the county is formulating for its portion of Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah with Page County Horizons. County resident Jane Stimson questioned why the board flipped so quickly from two meetings ago when it was discussed to have Supervisor Jacob Holmes possibly work on the road use agreement. However, Supervisor Alan Armstrong cleared the air by saying the one-on-one discussions with legal counsel were abandoned. Instead, they will have a point of contact for the two agreements with information shared with all supervisors.
