Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
Youthful Central Decatur seeing improvements heading into matchup with Pleasantville
(Leon) -- Central Decatur football has turned an 0-2 start into a 2-2 record as they prepare for another district battle. The Cardinals opened the year with losses to Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr but have since rebounded with wins over Panorama and Cardinal, the latter of which was a Class 1A District 6 victory.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
(Kingdom City, MO) -- Authorities need your help in finding a missing woman from central Missouri’s Kingdom City. Twenty-nine-year-old Sheena Serini has not been seen since September Sixth, according to the Facebook group Missouri Missing. Serini is a white female, five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown/gray hair. Her car was found in Millersburg in a different driveway than the one she normally uses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022
(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Hazel (Hurst) Cowles, 82 of Indianola, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Severe thunderstorm waning for Cass Co. Iowa until 9:45 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 854 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED JUST WEST OF. GRISWOLD, OR 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ATLANTIC, MOVING NORTHEAST AT. 25 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR...
Texas man booked on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Texas man was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 39-year-old Blair Alder Redd of Lampasas, Texas was arrested shortly after 11:15 a.m. at 1200 East Senate Avenue in Red Oak. Authorities say Redd was charged with 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication.
Montgomery County backs ISAC pipeline petition
(Red Oak) -- A majority of Montgomery County's supervisors support the Iowa Association of Counties' possible involvement in the controversial carbon pipeline issue. By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved a resolution in support of a petition allowing ISAC to intervene in issues surrounding planned CO2 pipelines across the state, with a cap of $500 on the county's expenses. Supervisor Donna Robinson says ISAC's supervisors executive board is surveying counties on whether the organization should intervene in the application documents to the Iowa Utilities Board regarding proposed liquid pipelines by not only Summit Carbon Solutions, but also Navigator CO2 Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions.
