Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Rains close Northwest Reno library

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall. Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

STEP2 prepares to unveil three new cottage makeovers as part of the 6th annual BAC2Gether

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly four months ago, STEP2 CEO, Mari Hutchinson, and Ryder Homes vice president, Steve Thomsen, stopped by Morning Break to kick off this year’s BAC2Gether cottage renovation project. Since then, the Builders Association Charity has worked to completely renovate three homes on STEP2′s Lighthouse Campus. Now the time has come for the grand reveal.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Floriston Paper Mill

In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

WCHD rescinds air quality emergency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hunger Action Day Competition Drive Friday in Reno, Sparks

National Hunger Action day is this Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is getting ready for a friendly food drive competition where everyone wins. The drive-thru food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City Open Space committee seeks applicants

The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to serve on the Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee. There is one open position, for a partial term that expires in January 2024. The purpose of the committee is to promote the quality of life for citizens of Carson City...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park

The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told

Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

We've seen fire, we've seen rain | Reno Memo

Stay on top of local news with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com!  Mount Rose looks far better shrouded in stormclouds and snow rather than smoke. The first snowfall of the season hit the Sierra peaks over the weekend, and despite the slight warming trend predicted at the end of this week, we finally have fall weather in the Truckee Meadows.  ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Preparations underway for Street Vibrations Fall Rally

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the hotels and casinos of downtown Reno, it’s one of the biggest draws of the year. “We expect between 10 and 20 thousand,” said the event’s director, who asked to be identified only as “Coach” for legal reasons. The 2022...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tuesday Web Weather

Another round of rain and high Sierra snow will be possible today and tomorrow before clearing up for the end of the week. Daytime highs will remain cooler than normal with temps peaking in the mid 60s in Reno this afternoon.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes Asian lettuce wraps

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fall chill may be in the air. but we’re not out of summer yet. So Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin whipped up a great appetizer that’s perfect for the seasons in between seasons. Here’s the recipe for delicious Asian lettuce wraps that work well when it’s hot and when it’s cold outside.
RENO, NV
CBS News

Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Sun Valley

Firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday inside a commercial building in Sun Valley. The blaze inside the business building at 8557 N. San Fernando Road was reported at 7:35 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 71 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the...
SUN VALLEY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Western Nevada College program rated 9th in U.S.

A higher education consulting organization has recognized Western Nevada College’s online Graphic Design Certificate Program among the top 10 in the United States. Successful Student Navigating Education ranked WNC ninth in the country among online Graphic Design Certificate programs. “I strive to ensure the curriculum remains current and relevant,”...
CARSON CITY, NV

