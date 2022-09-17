Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
New visitor center to be built in Carson City as part of bid to boost local tourism
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Millions in funding for Nevada’s outdoor and recreation industries has been secured by state Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto. The funding will total $5.6 million; $3.6 million of which will go to building outdoor recreation visitor centers in Boulder City and Carson...
KOLO TV Reno
Rains close Northwest Reno library
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall. Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.
KOLO TV Reno
STEP2 prepares to unveil three new cottage makeovers as part of the 6th annual BAC2Gether
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly four months ago, STEP2 CEO, Mari Hutchinson, and Ryder Homes vice president, Steve Thomsen, stopped by Morning Break to kick off this year’s BAC2Gether cottage renovation project. Since then, the Builders Association Charity has worked to completely renovate three homes on STEP2′s Lighthouse Campus. Now the time has come for the grand reveal.
Sierra Sun
History: Floriston Paper Mill
In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
2news.com
Hunger Action Day Competition Drive Friday in Reno, Sparks
National Hunger Action day is this Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is getting ready for a friendly food drive competition where everyone wins. The drive-thru food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community...
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada Medical Center to open 50-bed mental health hospital in Reno next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada Medical Center is set to open Reno's newest mental health facility next year, converting an assisted living facility to a 50-bed behavioral health hospital. The facility, called NNMC Northwest Extended Care, will be located on the north side of...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nevada Appeal
Carson City Open Space committee seeks applicants
The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to serve on the Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee. There is one open position, for a partial term that expires in January 2024. The purpose of the committee is to promote the quality of life for citizens of Carson City...
2news.com
Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park
The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
Nevada Appeal
Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told
Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We've seen fire, we've seen rain | Reno Memo
Stay on top of local news with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! Mount Rose looks far better shrouded in stormclouds and snow rather than smoke. The first snowfall of the season hit the Sierra peaks over the weekend, and despite the slight warming trend predicted at the end of this week, we finally have fall weather in the Truckee Meadows. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Preparations underway for Street Vibrations Fall Rally
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the hotels and casinos of downtown Reno, it’s one of the biggest draws of the year. “We expect between 10 and 20 thousand,” said the event’s director, who asked to be identified only as “Coach” for legal reasons. The 2022...
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
Another round of rain and high Sierra snow will be possible today and tomorrow before clearing up for the end of the week. Daytime highs will remain cooler than normal with temps peaking in the mid 60s in Reno this afternoon.
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes Asian lettuce wraps
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fall chill may be in the air. but we’re not out of summer yet. So Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin whipped up a great appetizer that’s perfect for the seasons in between seasons. Here’s the recipe for delicious Asian lettuce wraps that work well when it’s hot and when it’s cold outside.
CBS News
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Sun Valley
Firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday inside a commercial building in Sun Valley. The blaze inside the business building at 8557 N. San Fernando Road was reported at 7:35 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 71 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks location among 56 store closures announced by Bed Bath & Beyond
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks location is among 56 store closures announced by retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. The store at 195 Los Altos Pkwy. was included on a list released Thursday. The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and...
Nevada Appeal
Western Nevada College program rated 9th in U.S.
A higher education consulting organization has recognized Western Nevada College’s online Graphic Design Certificate Program among the top 10 in the United States. Successful Student Navigating Education ranked WNC ninth in the country among online Graphic Design Certificate programs. “I strive to ensure the curriculum remains current and relevant,”...
Comments / 0