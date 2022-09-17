Read full article on original website
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
‘This loss is horrific’: Family mourns nursing horse shot and killed in Hilo
‘Do your job’: Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water. Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water crisis are in Washington, D.C. to deliver a message personally to the EPA: Do your job. Self-defense in abductions: Here’s...
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
‘Ride of a lifetime’: Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanapaa! A lengthy ride out at sea was worth it for one Pahoa man who reeled in an impressive catch — off his kayak. Jason Freitas says a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona. The black marlin...
