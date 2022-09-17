This guy is the most ignorant tool I have ever seen. He doesn’t have a clue on any of this yet people fall for the BS that comes out of his mouth like an overflowing septic tank. It’ll never happen and it will never work..
climate change is the biggest scam on earth. Do these idiots think they can change the sun from shining, rain, earthquakes etc...etc .. all they want is your money to fix their wallets
that's the cart before the horse. seems having an electrical grid that doesn't start fires and can support the load of electric vehicles at peak hours should be a priority. infrastructure seems the first step. manufacturing these car and car batteries I've read can be very damaging to the environment and disposing of them toxic. seems to be poorly thought out.
Comments / 137