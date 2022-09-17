ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 137

Trout Parkyn
3d ago

This guy is the most ignorant tool I have ever seen. He doesn’t have a clue on any of this yet people fall for the BS that comes out of his mouth like an overflowing septic tank. It’ll never happen and it will never work..

Reply(5)
85
Big Bob
3d ago

climate change is the biggest scam on earth. Do these idiots think they can change the sun from shining, rain, earthquakes etc...etc .. all they want is your money to fix their wallets

Reply(8)
65
Jimmie Martinez
3d ago

that's the cart before the horse. seems having an electrical grid that doesn't start fires and can support the load of electric vehicles at peak hours should be a priority. infrastructure seems the first step. manufacturing these car and car batteries I've read can be very damaging to the environment and disposing of them toxic. seems to be poorly thought out.

Reply
48
Related
CBS San Francisco

Newsom signs bill expanding crackdown on sideshows, street racing

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a measure aiming to expand an ongoing crackdown on sideshows and street racing.Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2000 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, which authorizes courts to suspend drivers' licenses for sideshows and street races that occur in parking lots, which are currently not covered under state law. The measure, which had bipartisan support, passed both the Assembly and State Senate without any opposing votes.AB2000 builds on a measure passed by the legislature last year toughening penalties for vehicle stunts and reckless driving. Suspensions can range from 90 days to six months."Far too frequently,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
Texas State
Sacramento, CA
Cars
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Cars
InsideClimate News

California Has Provided Incentives for Methane Capture at Dairies, but the Program May Have ‘Unintended Consequences’

The first of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. On summer afternoons, thousands of dairy cows at Bar 20 dairy in Kerman, California, seek shelter from the blazing sun under the shade of open-walled barns. After a frenzy of morning activity, the farm is quiet except for an occasional moo, a deep rumble from a tomato truck passing on nearby Highway 180 or the wind whistling through the barn, carrying the acrid manure scent that permeates the air on the farm. The scene is typical in the San Joaquin Valley, an agricultural region that produces more milk than any other part of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: It’s Time to Rewrite the 2nd Amendment, and California Can Lead

I served in the U.S. Army as an officer during Operation Desert Storm, and understand the importance of firearms in the defense of our nation. I am also a surgeon who has treated civilian gunshot victims for more than two decades. I cannot reconcile the senseless injuries I see with what is interpreted as a constitutional right to maintain “a militia” as laid out in the Second Amendment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
sdvoice.info

California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs

Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort

With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Politics State#Politics Legislative
ABC10

Inside the team pioneering California’s red flag law

SAN DIEGO — This story was originally published by CalMatters. There were four more requests for gun violence restraining orders on Jeff Brooker’s desk when he arrived at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office that July morning. Officers had responded to a minor car crash at a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
KERN COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Shortest Bill to Reach Gov. Newsom’s Desk this Year

Obviously, a bill that makes a one-or two-word change in the law could be significant. For example, a bill that changes a discretionary “may” to a mandatory “shall” could have important implications in an area of law, even though the bill would represent a one-word change in the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Real News Network

Judge rules California prison must close

Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

California’s Newsom signs bill that cracks down on hate crime

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a bill aimed at cracking down on hate crimes and protecting minority communities in the Golden State. In a statement from the governor’s office, AB 2282 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda creates equal penalties for burning crosses and using swastikas and nooses. Currently, burning a cross carries a lighter penalty than the other two offenses.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy