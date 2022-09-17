Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs
It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
Pinson Valley announces ‘Pride of the Valley’ Marching Competition
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON VALLEY — The Pinson Valley Band will be hosting the 21st Annual Pride of the Valley Marching Competition on Saturday, September 24, at Pinson Valley High School. They will host 18 high school bands and the UAB Blazer band. Admission is $5, and parking is free. Schedule Performance Tarrant […]
Scouting Notebook: Live evals on a few Top247 standouts from Alabama
It was another beautiful weekend for high school football in Alabama as 247Sports made the short road trip south to Montgomery from Birmingham this weekend to see a few 2023 Top247 standouts that included the likes of Carver teammates James Smith and Qua Russaw, as well as Central’s Tomarrion Parker.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
Jack’s Family Restaurants to reopen Pinson location in late September
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) to reopen its Pinson location, 4468 Pinson Blvd, after temporality closing in April to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site. The first 50 customers who purchase items on reopening day will receive free Jack’s breakfast […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrc.com
“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
Pelham votes to submit application to eliminate Highway 52 railroad crossing
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Pelham is working to help drivers trapped by trains at railroad crossings. On Monday, city council unanimously voted to apply for funding that would possibly remove a crossing at Highway 52. It’s a project that has been years in the works. “We’re excited to be moving forward and […]
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Bham Now
Now the News: Crestwood Festival Centre sold for $9M, new Rougaroux location in Mountain Brook + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Ready to kick off a new week in The Magic City? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest happenings around town, including the purchase of Crestwood Festival Centre, a new shopping center for Pell City and several new openings. Read on for more. 6...
thecutoffnews.com
New Cooper Green Facility Gains Final Approval to Begin Construction
Written by: Bob Shepard - Article and Photo Supplied by UAB. The Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authorityhas received final approval from the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System to move forward with plans to replace the current building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. Construction on the new building should begin this winter. It will be built on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, which was demolished earlier this year. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120 million.
Brian’s Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian’s Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. “We are excited to be entering the Trussville market,” Owner, Brian McCarver, said. “After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0