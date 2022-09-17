Read full article on original website
Related
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. “We’re going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch,” Raymond Dearie, a veteran Brooklyn judge, told lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department in their first meeting since his appointment last week as a so-called special master. The purpose of the meeting was to sort out next steps...
VA finds Veterans suicides drop in past two years, but data may be lacking
The average number of veteran suicides per day in the United States has fallen to the lowest it’s been since 2006, according to new Department of Veterans Affairs data, but those figures might not paint the whole picture. The VA’s National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, released Monday, found...
White House slams DePerno remark, says GOP wants to 'ban contraception'
President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday blasted a reported comment from Michigan Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno likening Plan B to the drug fentanyl, saying he and other GOP officials want to "ban contraception" in the U.S. "Another week and another extreme and backwards proposal from Republican officials that will strip women of their rights," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement provided first to the Free Press. "Make no mistake: these proposals...
Sick leave policies get more attention after threat of railroad strike
Many people following the news of a potential railroad workers strike were shocked to learn that rail union members had zero paid leave for sick days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canada to drop COVID vaccine requirement to enter country on Sept 30-source
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday.
Comments / 0