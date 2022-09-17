Read full article on original website
Kats run to first win of the season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston ran all over Texas A&M-Commerce on the way to a 27-17 victory at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (1-2) rushed for 248 yards led by running back Zach Hrbacek who finished with 131-yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Quarterbacks Jordan Yates and...
Aggies Set to Open SEC Play at Ole Miss Wednesday
OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team begins its 11th season competing in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels inside Gillom Sports Center. First serve between the Aggies (8-3) and the Rebels (4-6) is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can follow along...
6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball is inviting fans to join the 6th Man Club, the official support group for Aggie Basketball. Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff, as well as hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.
Aggies claim “buy-in” from team has improved
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team had the bounce-back game they needed after taking down then 13th-ranked Miami 17-9. Following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State a week ago, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and other players mentioned that not everybody was completely “bought-in” during every play in practice. That loss seemingly served as a wake-up call, and the team said the “buy-in” has been better.
Fisher on The 12th Man: “They’re not fans. They’re family”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week, the Texas A&M football team bounced back with a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami, and The 12th Man was in full force to see it. Saturday’s attendance of 107.245 is the third largest...
:50 From the 50: Nik Constantinou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA. Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards...
Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
2 Central Texas school districts revamping procedures for football games
Two local school districts changed their safety policies after a child experienced a scary situation with an alleged would-be kidnapper under the bleachers.
Aggies rank No. 2 in NCEA Preseason Poll
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team enters the 2022-23 season ranked No. 2 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Preseason Poll, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Tuesday. The Aggies are coming off their 20th appearance in the NCEA Championship, where they fell to Oklahoma State, 9-11, in...
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
Aggieland Outfitters celebrates ground breaking for third location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After several delays Aggieland Outfitters finally celebrated the ground breaking of it’s upcoming location Monday morning. The new store will be the business’ third location and it will be at 100-200 Fairview Avenue near The Association of Former Students building. The new building will feature a 5,500 square-foot open floor plan making it the second largest location. Fadi Kalaouze, CEO of Aggieland Outfitters said there are no plans to close any of the locations, but once the new store opens the Aggieland Outfitters on George Bush Drive will undergo a revamp.
Texas A&M will kick-off against Mississippi State at 3pm on October 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 19, 2022) - The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 1. The Saturday SEC Network triple-header on October 1 will feature South Carolina State at South Carolina in the first game of the day, Texas A&M at Mississippi State in the afternoon window and Georgia at Missouri in primetime.
Crews battle 18 wheeler fire on I-45 near Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are battling an 18-wheeler fire Monday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler is near mile marker 134 on Interstate 45. Drivers should avoid the area. So far, there hasn’t been an update on what caused the fire.
VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M
Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
National Voter Registration Day: Register to vote in a few simple steps
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day and also kicks off the countdown to Election day on Nov. 8, 2022. Texas law requires eligible voters to register at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 Elections is Oct. 11, 2022.
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
Miami Hurricanes drop in AP Top 25 poll after loss to Texas A&M
The Miami Hurricanes have dropped in the AP Top 25 poll following their 17-9 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami (2-1) dropped 12 spots to No. 25 after entering the game No. 13 against then-No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1). The Aggies moved up to No. 23 after the win.
College Station girls cross country wins TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) - The #2 ranked College Station Girls Cross Country Team won the Varsity Gold division of the TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Cougars placed 6 runners in the top 19 finishers in a field of 125 runners. Their point total of...
