Centerville, TX

KBTX.com

Kats run to first win of the season

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston ran all over Texas A&M-Commerce on the way to a 27-17 victory at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (1-2) rushed for 248 yards led by running back Zach Hrbacek who finished with 131-yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Quarterbacks Jordan Yates and...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Set to Open SEC Play at Ole Miss Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team begins its 11th season competing in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels inside Gillom Sports Center. First serve between the Aggies (8-3) and the Rebels (4-6) is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can follow along...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball is inviting fans to join the 6th Man Club, the official support group for Aggie Basketball. Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff, as well as hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies claim “buy-in” from team has improved

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team had the bounce-back game they needed after taking down then 13th-ranked Miami 17-9. Following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State a week ago, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and other players mentioned that not everybody was completely “bought-in” during every play in practice. That loss seemingly served as a wake-up call, and the team said the “buy-in” has been better.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Centerville, TX
KBTX.com

:50 From the 50: Nik Constantinou

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA. Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies rank No. 2 in NCEA Preseason Poll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team enters the 2022-23 season ranked No. 2 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Preseason Poll, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Tuesday. The Aggies are coming off their 20th appearance in the NCEA Championship, where they fell to Oklahoma State, 9-11, in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks

News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Outfitters celebrates ground breaking for third location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After several delays Aggieland Outfitters finally celebrated the ground breaking of it’s upcoming location Monday morning. The new store will be the business’ third location and it will be at 100-200 Fairview Avenue near The Association of Former Students building. The new building will feature a 5,500 square-foot open floor plan making it the second largest location. Fadi Kalaouze, CEO of Aggieland Outfitters said there are no plans to close any of the locations, but once the new store opens the Aggieland Outfitters on George Bush Drive will undergo a revamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M will kick-off against Mississippi State at 3pm on October 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 19, 2022) - The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 1. The Saturday SEC Network triple-header on October 1 will feature South Carolina State at South Carolina in the first game of the day, Texas A&M at Mississippi State in the afternoon window and Georgia at Missouri in primetime.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Crews battle 18 wheeler fire on I-45 near Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are battling an 18-wheeler fire Monday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler is near mile marker 134 on Interstate 45. Drivers should avoid the area. So far, there hasn’t been an update on what caused the fire.
MADISONVILLE, TX
247Sports

VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M

Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

National Voter Registration Day: Register to vote in a few simple steps

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day and also kicks off the countdown to Election day on Nov. 8, 2022. Texas law requires eligible voters to register at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 Elections is Oct. 11, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
WACO, TX

