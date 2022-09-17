ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona's getting $549 million from opioid settlement. Will it be enough?

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is getting a financial allocation from opioid manufacturers and sellers as part of the second-largest cash settlement ever. Last year, Arizona joined other states and agreed to a $26 billion dollar settlement with Johnson & Johnson, along with three drug whole-sellers; AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The settlement will end thousands of lawsuits claiming their practices helped fuel the opioid epidemic.
Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program

The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
MESA, AZ
Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
AZFamily

Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America

When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
Man shot by officer after suspected domestic violence call, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A domestic violence suspect was injured in a shooting involving Mesa police Monday night. Mesa police said around 6 p.m., officers received a frantic 911 call from a woman claiming her 43-year-old boyfriend was being physical with her and was threatening her with a weapon near Country Club and Broadway roads.
The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense

The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
