Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
A Denny's waitress receives much-needed gift thanks to kind customer | Server of the Week
PHOENIX — This week's Server of the Week takes us to north Phoenix. Andrea Shacher works at Denny’s just to make ends meet, which, as we found out, was more than your typical monthly lift. She’s a single mom and has been renting a car weekly for around...
Arizona's getting $549 million from opioid settlement. Will it be enough?
PHOENIX — Maricopa County is getting a financial allocation from opioid manufacturers and sellers as part of the second-largest cash settlement ever. Last year, Arizona joined other states and agreed to a $26 billion dollar settlement with Johnson & Johnson, along with three drug whole-sellers; AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The settlement will end thousands of lawsuits claiming their practices helped fuel the opioid epidemic.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Chandler police looking for scammer who stole thousands from elderly woman
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are still looking for a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly woman earlier this year by tricking her into paying for car repairs that he failed to perform. On May 23, the victim reported a man coming to her door claiming to be an...
Phoenix New Times
PetSmart Employees in Phoenix Demand Change to Address Rising Dog Deaths, Work Conditions
Workers concerned about their wages and benefits, work environment, staffing, and the care of animals inside the stores of Phoenix-based PetSmart are increasing their pressure for change. United for Respect, a national nonprofit worker advocacy group, is expected to unveil a new billboard as soon as Tuesday on Interstate 17...
'Walked into a kid smoking a blunt': New recording shows lack of oversight at Phoenix group home
PHOENIX — In May of this year, Amelia Lopez told 12News she went into a meeting with North Star Independent Living Services CEO Tom Delehanty. She said human resources was not going to be present, so she decided to record the meeting for her own protection. The meeting was...
AZFamily
Phoenix real estate seeing shift from sellers market to buyers market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a new home? While prices have been sky-high for the past few months across the Valley, the market is cooling off and some homes are selling for less than what’s listed. That’s according to the latest Phoenix metro housing data from RE/MAX...
SignalsAZ
Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program
The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
AZFamily
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
'Just not acceptable': Flight crews concerned over number of attacks by passengers on planes
PHOENIX — We've all seen the viral videos showing the chaos onboard hundreds of flights 30,000 feet in the air. Aggressive flyers on commercial planes cussing, spitting and even attacking other passengers or flight attendants. They are called "unruly passengers" according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In 2021, the...
Phoenix New Times
He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America
When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
Man shot by officer after suspected domestic violence call, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A domestic violence suspect was injured in a shooting involving Mesa police Monday night. Mesa police said around 6 p.m., officers received a frantic 911 call from a woman claiming her 43-year-old boyfriend was being physical with her and was threatening her with a weapon near Country Club and Broadway roads.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
'He knew what he was doing': Family of Phoenix woman fatally stabbed while driving for Lyft feels punishment does not fit crime
PHOENIX — It has been over three years since a pregnant Kristina Howato was stabbed and killed by a passenger while working as a Lyft driver in Phoenix. Despite the passage of time and the approaching sentencing of the man responsible, her family still grieves this senseless act of violence.
azbigmedia.com
The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
Neighborhood reacts to intruder who was fatally shot by homeowner
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 23rd Avenue and Danbury Road. A man attempted to enter a home and the homeowner fired a weapon.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man finds bag full of fentanyl and meth on his property, police say
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man found a black bag on his property and when he opened it up, police say he was overwhelmed by the number of drugs inside. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near 30th Street and Bell Road on Sept. 9, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.
