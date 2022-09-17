ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama’s “Explosive Guy” On Offense

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had many positive things to say when he spoke to the media after Alabama’s 63-7 win over ULM. One player that Saban highlighted in his postgame press conference was running back Jahmyr Gibbs. “He is an explosive guy," said Saban. "We need as many...
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Arkansas Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 1 showdown between Alabama and Arkansas on Monday. The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks will kick off in Fayetteville, Ark. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Alabama and Arkansas both sit at 3-0 heading into week four. Alabama has...
95.3 The Bear

Crimson Tide Remains No. 2 in AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide stayed at No. 2 in this week's AP Poll after its 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Alabama received 1,492 points and three first-place votes, however it was not enough to jump the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs who had 1,569 points and 59 first-place votes. The teams sitting in...
95.3 The Bear

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "$30K Workday Payday" Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station City, State, Zip Code: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules,...
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

