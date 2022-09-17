ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Arik Moyers' four TDs, Roncalli's balanced attack lead to big win over Guerin Catholic

By Phillip B. Wilson
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — If five games have proven anything about the undefeated Roncalli Royals, it’s that durable running back Luke Hansen can shoulder as much of the offensive workload as needed.

That’s why, after Hansen racked up 373 total yards including 307 yards rushing in last week’s blowout win at Columbus North, it was important for Roncalli to showcase more balance Friday night. The Royals want opponents to know they can’t just stack the defensive box to stop Hansen.

Senior quarterback Arik Moyers threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores to lead Roncalli to a 49-10 homecoming rout of Guerin Catholic. Hansen did his part, too, with 262 yards rushing on 24 carries and three TDs.

But it was Moyers who contributed the first three scores to provide a quick 21-0 cushion with 9:17 remaining in the second quarter. He threw a 19-yard scoring strike to Christian Swiezy, then added keeper TD runs of 1 and 3 yards. The only second-half score was a Moyers 18-yard pass to Swiezy again.

“Teams in weeks 1 through 4 were scouting Hansen, the ball is going to him, the ball is going to him,” Moyers said. “It’s nice to be able to take pressure off him. It will be tougher for teams to scout us and play against us.”

The Royals led 42-10 by halftime after Hansen scored on a breakaway 57-yard run as well as from 3 and 1 yards out.

Moyers, a transfer from Plainfield High School, admitted he needed some time to find his footing with his new team. He didn’t get to play much before due to two serious knee injuries.

“I wasn’t playing the way I liked to play at the beginning of the season,” Moyers said. “Today was a confidence boost for myself, the receiving corps, the team in general.”

The Royals (5-0) are brimming with confidence now.

“We can beat any team out there,” Moyers said.

Roncalli first-year head coach Eric Quintana is well aware that Hansen is still the catalyst that opponents will key on. The durable 6-0, 205-pound runner showed once again that he gets stronger as the game progresses. Also a standout wrestler, Hansen seems to relish the contact. He almost always breaks the first tackle attempt and rarely goes backward.

His 57-yard burst was after absorbing contact from two defenders. For a moment, it looked as if Hansen might lose his footing and go down, but he withstood the last hit and once in the clear, nobody could catch him.

“We’re not even close to our peak yet,” Hansen said. “Everyone has stuff to work on. This is only the beginning for every player on this team.”

He shrugs about the buzz his statistics create as one of the state’s leading rushers.

“I play my best when I’m not stressing about stats,” Hansen said. “It’s a team game. I do what I’m taught to do by my great coaches. And I trust my O-line, it’s more evident they’re the best O-line in the state.”

Roncalli is big up front, led by senior center Luke Skartvedt, who is 6-5 and 317 pounds and committed to Northern Illinois. Left tackle Trevor Lauck is 6-7 and 290. Right tackle Jackson McNeeley is 6-4 and 283.

“We proved tonight we can do it throwing, we can do it running, Arik can do it running,” Skartvedt said.

Hansen said the fact that Moyers is so hard on himself is paying dividends.

“He’s hypercritical,” Hansen said. “I think that’s one of the good things about him. He’s continuing to get better. I think this is just the beginning for him.”

Moyers finished 11-of-14 passing for 117 yards and two TDs with a long pass of 32 yards. He also rushed six times for 11 yards and two scores.

“Arik really hasn’t played varsity football except for this year, so doing that as a quarterback it’s just like playing a sophomore,” Quintana said. “I know he’s a senior, he’s 18 years old and he’s a coach’s son, but you’ve got to feel it, you’ve got to see the timing. So he’s progressing nicely. He’s getting better each week."

Roncalli has a proud football tradition as a 10-time state champion and is primed for another title run.

“Our goal, we’re going to win every game," Quintana said. "But, also, we want to hit the ground running when the playoffs get here. (Moyers) is making those strides in order for us to be successful. I was extremely proud of him tonight.”

