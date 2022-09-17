ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, AL

Brandin Iron Blowout: Aggies win 50-7 over Warriors

By Jamie Speakman
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 4 days ago
This year’s edition of “The Brandin Iron Bowl,” which features Fairview and West Point, was lopped sided from the start as the Aggies used a 22-0 first quarter to blow out the Warriors 50-7 for more than just rivalry bragging rights.

This year’s game had much more on the line. With the top three teams over the last few years in Cullman County (Fairview, Good Hope, and West Point) all playing each other, a chance for the title of a county championship was up for grabs. This matchup had two paths: a West Point win forcing a three-way 1-1 tie and more unsettled debate, or Fairview winning and claiming the championship. With all the bragging rights on the table Fairview didn’t just, they made a statement: the Aggies are “Kings of Cullman.”

Fairview scored on each of their five possessions in the first half, while only allowing one first down on the way to a 36-0 lead. That lead ballooned to 50-0 in the third quarter, before West Point put a late score on the board to give the final 50-7 dominating win.

Star Fairview running back Eli Frost, who continued his hot streak tonight with 209 yards and 4 touchdowns on 23 carries, spoke with us after the game, “We knew this game had a lot of weight to it, but ultimately we take every opponent serious no matter who they are. We really locked in this week in practice and I’m so proud of the guys tonight. I love see my teammates have success.”

Junior linebacker/lineman Eric Gonzalez last season got many quality reps as a 10th grader and was an under the radar playmaker for the Aggies. This season he’s grown into a key impact player for this team. One could say Carson Jennings is the heartbeat of the offense and defense, but it’s Gonzalez that can be a shot of adrenaline. The often quiet natured Gonzalez will spark a huge play on both sides of the ball, which fires him up and consequently light up the entire Aggie team. He and Jennings have been anchors for this year’s team.

Jennings finished with 9 tackles, 3 for loss tonight, while Gonzalez had 5 tackles, 2 for loss. Gonzalez had this to say on his development, “I really looked up to Ethan Bice and Dalton Payne last season and they really helped me. And my coaches, they have taught me so much. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

Fairview dominated tonight in all three phases of the game, outgaining West Point 390 yards to 164, most of those 164 coming in the 4th quarter. Fairview is firing on all cylinders and head coach George Redding spoke on his team’s night and season so far, “The approach the guys had this week was fantastic. Everyone was really locked in on simply doing their job, and if you can get 11 guys doing that it’ll lead to good things.”

Redding added, “How coaching staff does a really good job of showing the guys where they fit in and the role and impact they can have, but the guys do a great job buying in.”

On the West Point side Ollie Howell was able to get the lone Warrior touchdown. Hensley finished 5 for 11, 66 yards, and one INT. That lone pick came by Kolt Redding, who had a long return that almost went to the house. 55 of those passing yards came on a big play by Riley Wayne.

For the Aggies Barrett York passed and rushed for a touchdown, finishing with 80 total yards. Late in the fourth Jake Harper burst a big run for 53 yards. Jameson Goble did a little of everything tonight, running and catching a total of 40 yards and a touchdown reception on top of several key blocks. Carson Jones added the final touchdown for the Aggies with a late score on the ground after the Jennings pick.

Cullman Daily News

Cullman Daily News

Cullman, AL
