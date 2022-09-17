Collinsville stays undefeated after holding off Bartlesville, 35-25

By Ty Loftis

BARTLESVILLE - It was big plays deep downfield that made the difference for Collinsville on Friday night in a 35-25 win against Bartlesville.

Leading 14-10 midway through the third quarter, quarterback Kaden Rush found Hunter Henslick for a 91-yard touchdown. Leading by four early in the fourth quarter, it was Rush finding Zach Stein for a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Then with Collinsville up by three midway through the fourth quarter, Stein had a 67-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

Henslick also grabbed an interception, which he returned 60 yards for a touchdown.

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said his team was a little bit off, but the Cardinals made the big plays when they needed.

“Give credit to Bartlesville,” Jones said. “They did a good job on defense, but we were able to break a few plays and that was the key for us (Friday).”

The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter with the Bruin defense forcing Collinsville to turn the ball over on downs twice.

After a Bruin punt at the end of the first quarter, it was Collinsville who scored first on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jack Keith.

The Cardinals took a 14-0 lead following the Henslick interception.

Bartlesville fought back all night long, which was shown three plays later when Bruin quarterback Nate Neal found Caden Brown for an 83-yard touchdown pass on third-and-20 with just under three minutes remaining in the first half.

Bartlesville coach Harry Wright says his team needs to clean up some mistakes, but he is proud of the way his team played against a good Collinsville team and is confident as his team hosts Tulsa Booker T. Washington for its district opener next week.

“We don’t have anything to hang our heads about, but when you play a team that has won that many games and expects to win, you can’t make those many mistakes,” Wright said.

“We will be fine going into district play. Everyone is 0-0 right now.”

The Cardinals led 14-7 at halftime and had a chance to extend upon their lead coming out of halftime, but went three-and-out. The Bruins marched down and kicked a field goal midway through the third quarter.

Two plays later, it was Henslick catching a 91-yard touchdown on second-and-21 for his second touchdown of the day.

“Anything I can do to lead my guys to a win,” Henslick said. “I feel like we could have played better, but it’s something we can learn from.”

Down by 11 late in the third, it was Bartlesville answering again, this time with a 13-play drive.

Sophomore PJ Wallace lined up in the Wildcat formation and scored from a yard out. The extra point made it 21-17 in favor of the Cardinals going into the final frame.

With Collinsville facing a second-and-5, it was Stein who caught the 64-yard touchdown pass to retake an 11-point lead a minute into the fourth quarter.

Bartlesville responded yet again, this time with a seven-play drive, which was capped off with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Damien Niko. A two-point conversion trimmed the lead to three with eight minutes remaining in the game.

It was Collinsville getting the final touchdown of the evening though, as Stein caught a 67-yard touchdown pass on third-and-13 to make it 35-25.

“We kept making big plays when we needed to,” Jones said. “We have some kinks to work out on both sides of the ball, but I feel good about where we are heading into district play.”

Next week, Collinsville has a home game with Pryor and Bartlesville plays host to Booker T. Washington.