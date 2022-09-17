ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Collinsville stays undefeated after holding off Bartlesville, 35-25

By Ty Loftis
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQe7A_0hz6omMC00

By Ty Loftis

BARTLESVILLE - It was big plays deep downfield that made the difference for Collinsville on Friday night in a 35-25 win against Bartlesville.

Leading 14-10 midway through the third quarter, quarterback Kaden Rush found Hunter Henslick for a 91-yard touchdown. Leading by four early in the fourth quarter, it was Rush finding Zach Stein for a 64-yard touchdown pass.

Then with Collinsville up by three midway through the fourth quarter, Stein had a 67-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

Henslick also grabbed an interception, which he returned 60 yards for a touchdown.

Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said his team was a little bit off, but the Cardinals made the big plays when they needed.

“Give credit to Bartlesville,” Jones said. “They did a good job on defense, but we were able to break a few plays and that was the key for us (Friday).”

The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter with the Bruin defense forcing Collinsville to turn the ball over on downs twice.

After a Bruin punt at the end of the first quarter, it was Collinsville who scored first on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jack Keith.

The Cardinals took a 14-0 lead following the Henslick interception.

Bartlesville fought back all night long, which was shown three plays later when Bruin quarterback Nate Neal found Caden Brown for an 83-yard touchdown pass on third-and-20 with just under three minutes remaining in the first half.

Bartlesville coach Harry Wright says his team needs to clean up some mistakes, but he is proud of the way his team played against a good Collinsville team and is confident as his team hosts Tulsa Booker T. Washington for its district opener next week.

“We don’t have anything to hang our heads about, but when you play a team that has won that many games and expects to win, you can’t make those many mistakes,” Wright said.

“We will be fine going into district play. Everyone is 0-0 right now.”

The Cardinals led 14-7 at halftime and had a chance to extend upon their lead coming out of halftime, but went three-and-out. The Bruins marched down and kicked a field goal midway through the third quarter.

Two plays later, it was Henslick catching a 91-yard touchdown on second-and-21 for his second touchdown of the day.

“Anything I can do to lead my guys to a win,” Henslick said. “I feel like we could have played better, but it’s something we can learn from.”

Down by 11 late in the third, it was Bartlesville answering again, this time with a 13-play drive.

Sophomore PJ Wallace lined up in the Wildcat formation and scored from a yard out. The extra point made it 21-17 in favor of the Cardinals going into the final frame.

With Collinsville facing a second-and-5, it was Stein who caught the 64-yard touchdown pass to retake an 11-point lead a minute into the fourth quarter.

Bartlesville responded yet again, this time with a seven-play drive, which was capped off with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Damien Niko. A two-point conversion trimmed the lead to three with eight minutes remaining in the game.

It was Collinsville getting the final touchdown of the evening though, as Stein caught a 67-yard touchdown pass on third-and-13 to make it 35-25.

“We kept making big plays when we needed to,” Jones said. “We have some kinks to work out on both sides of the ball, but I feel good about where we are heading into district play.”

Next week, Collinsville has a home game with Pryor and Bartlesville plays host to Booker T. Washington.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ole Miss opens as 20-point favorite over Tulsa

Ole Miss has opened as 20-point favorite over Tulsa, according to multiple Vegas oddsmakers. The Rebels and Golden Hurricane play this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is ranked...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartlesville, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Collinsville, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
Local
Oklahoma Football
Bartlesville, OK
Education
City
Pryor, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
Collinsville, OK
Football
City
Collinsville, OK
Collinsville, OK
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Traffic Alert: Westbound US-412 closed near Inola

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at 4150 Road near Inola are closed due to several crashes Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic is reportedly backed up for about a mile, with wrecks seen on the bridge over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola.
INOLA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Wright
Person
Booker T. Washington
KTUL

One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pillow Plant Shutdown, Puts 60 Out of Work in Bartlesville

Nearly 60 workers will lose their jobs with the announced closing of a Keeco pillow plant in Bartlesville. Keeco, a bedding manufacturing firm with plants in China, India and Pakistan informed Oklahoma officials of the intended plant closing by mid-November. At least 58 workers will be affected by the shutdown, according to Bill Hancock, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bruins#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kaden Rush#Cardinals#Harr
News On 6

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

18-year-old man killed in Sapulpa car accident

SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said an 18-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Sapulpa Monday morning. OHP said the white truck he was driving went of the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest on the south side of State Highway 33 in between State Highway 48 and Interstate 44.
SAPULPA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Oklahoma Daily

OU announces demolition of Adams Tower to commence summer 2023, plans construction of new dorm

OU President Joseph Harroz said Adams Tower will be demolished in summer 2023 during the OU Board of Regents' Sept. 15 meeting in Tulsa. The university planned to tear down Adams Tower during winter 2022, but Harroz said the demolition date changed to avoid leaving a mess for students during spring 2023. Harroz said the university plans to complete construction on a new building by 2025.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
News On 6

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy