focushillsboro.com
Should Oregon’s Legislators Be Punished For Skipping A Vote On Measure 113?
If voters adopt Ballot Measure 113 on November 8th, state politicians who have 10 or more unexcused absences from the House or Senate will be ineligible to serve for the upcoming term. Republicans from Oregon frequently deserted the state Capitol between 2019 and 2021 to prevent the Democratic majority from...
KATU.com
Oregon voters pick new representative for 4th Congressional District in November
In the 2022 General Election, Oregon has three open seats in the House of Representatives, and all three districts do not have an incumbent on the ballot. The longtime congressman from District 4, Democrat Peter DeFazio, is retiring at the end of his current term. Running to replace him: Republican...
opb.org
Oregon can’t find anyone to handle harassment complaints, so it’s spending $100k to recruit
It’s been more than a year since Oregon’s Legislature had what’s known as a legislative equity officer, the official who is supposed to coordinate a response to harassment and retaliation complaints within the Capitol. The vacancy has not lingered for lack of trying. Administrators first posted a...
philomathnews.com
Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout
Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank. The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of...
WWEEK
National Democrats Write Biggest Check So Far in Oregon Governor’s Race to Tina Kotek
The arms race to bankroll the next Oregon governor keeps escalating. On Friday night, former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) reported the largest single campaign contribution so far in the November governor’s contest: a $1.25 million check from the Democratic Governors Association. That donation, made Sept. 14, brings the national PAC’s funding of Kotek to $3.1 million.
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
Key Oregon political race remains close, poll says
A new poll shows the race for a key Oregon congressional district remains too close to call. Global Strategy Group, a self-described Democratic pollster, released a survey Wednesday that shows Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner leading Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the 5th Congressional District. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
Editorial: More housing is the best rent control
When legislators pushed through a 2019 bill establishing statewide rent control, then-House Speaker Tina Kotek hailed it as a big step forward for tenants. “This groundbreaking tenant protection bill will make a real difference for Oregon renters,” she tweeted. And oof, what a difference it is making. The...
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
KATU.com
Oregon Health Authority updates progress on Measure 110 funding for drug treatment
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday gave an update on using Measure 110 funding to pave the way for drug treatment and recovery services. Measure 110 is the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by Oregon voters in 2020. Under the measure, the OHA was required to establish Behavioral Health...
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Readers respond: Shocking rent cap
I am shocked, amazed and appalled at the notice that the rent cap will be raised to 14.6% (“Here’s how much Oregon landlords can raise rent in 2023, according to state rules,” Sept. 13). Where is the logic and thinking?!? There is an obvious homeless crisis and this will only add to it. I am a senior, working part time and when my rent went up $109 a month this year it was a shock and a struggle. Now, if it goes up again a year later by almost $200 a month, it will displace many.
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
Oregon political leaders want to revisit huge data center tax breaks
Some of Oregon’s leading political figures want to revisit the state’s lucrative tax breaks for data centers, seeking to ensure small communities get the most out of their deals with wealthy tech companies. None are suggesting doing away with the incentives altogether, and there’s broad agreement that local...
KGW
Oregonians soon to vote on changes around owning firearms in a new ballot this November
Measure 14 would ban magazines that hold more than 10-rounds. It will require criminal background checks, safety training and other steps before people can buy guns.
focushillsboro.com
In Oregon, There Are More Than 1000 Housing Units Being Built For Persons Who Are Permanently Homeless
By 2023, Oregon Housing and Community Services expect to have built at least 1,000 permanent supportive housing units statewide, surpassing its 2019 target. The aim reflected a change in goals for the organization’s five-year housing plan, which was published in 2019, according to Andrea Bell, director of OHSC. Historically, the agency has concentrated on providing low-cost, affordable housing that is based on a percentage of the median income.
