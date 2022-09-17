ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout

Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank. The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of...
WWEEK

National Democrats Write Biggest Check So Far in Oregon Governor’s Race to Tina Kotek

The arms race to bankroll the next Oregon governor keeps escalating. On Friday night, former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) reported the largest single campaign contribution so far in the November governor’s contest: a $1.25 million check from the Democratic Governors Association. That donation, made Sept. 14, brings the national PAC’s funding of Kotek to $3.1 million.
The Oregonian

Key Oregon political race remains close, poll says

A new poll shows the race for a key Oregon congressional district remains too close to call. Global Strategy Group, a self-described Democratic pollster, released a survey Wednesday that shows Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner leading Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer by 3 percentage points among likely voters in the 5th Congressional District. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
klcc.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
Editorial: More housing is the best rent control

When legislators pushed through a 2019 bill establishing statewide rent control, then-House Speaker Tina Kotek hailed it as a big step forward for tenants. “This groundbreaking tenant protection bill will make a real difference for Oregon renters,” she tweeted. And oof, what a difference it is making. The...
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Shocking rent cap

I am shocked, amazed and appalled at the notice that the rent cap will be raised to 14.6% (“Here’s how much Oregon landlords can raise rent in 2023, according to state rules,” Sept. 13). Where is the logic and thinking?!? There is an obvious homeless crisis and this will only add to it. I am a senior, working part time and when my rent went up $109 a month this year it was a shock and a struggle. Now, if it goes up again a year later by almost $200 a month, it will displace many.
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
focushillsboro.com

In Oregon, There Are More Than 1000 Housing Units Being Built For Persons Who Are Permanently Homeless

By 2023, Oregon Housing and Community Services expect to have built at least 1,000 permanent supportive housing units statewide, surpassing its 2019 target. The aim reflected a change in goals for the organization’s five-year housing plan, which was published in 2019, according to Andrea Bell, director of OHSC. Historically, the agency has concentrated on providing low-cost, affordable housing that is based on a percentage of the median income.
