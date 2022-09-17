Read full article on original website
Virginia Makes Top Five for Former Ohio State Commit George Washington III
Washington unveiled a new top five on Tuesday and Virginia made the cut along with Louisville, Dayton, Michigan, and Wake Forest
Five Observations From Virginia's Win Over Old Dominion
What we learned from UVA's dramatic 16-14 victory over ODU on Saturday
cbs19news
UVA field Hockey rallies for 3-2 win over Saint Joseph's
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA women's field hockey rallied to overcome Saint Joseph's 3-2 thanks to 3 late game goals. Saint Joseph's striked first off a corner at the end of the 1st quarter when Celeste Smits used the back of her stick to pick up the rebound. The Hawks would pull away with another goal from a corner this time off a tip in from Haily Bitters.
cbs19news
Job fair for temporary positions at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you are looking for some short-term work, the University of Virginia is hiring temps. The UVA Tamps team is holding a Hoos Hiring Job Fair at the Virginia Career Works Center on Thursday. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
cbs19news
Partnership taking aim at smoking rates in rural Appalachia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is teaming up with more than a dozen community pharmacies in Appalachia. According to a release, this partnership aims to help residents in rural Appalachia quit smoking and test the effectiveness of several smoking cessation programs. The specific aim...
cbs19news
False alarm for armed shooter at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There were some frantic moments at Charlottesville High School on Monday, but it was all a hoax. Police received a call saying there was an active shooter at the school. Schools in Culpeper County, Lynchburg, and Arlington among other places all had similar calls, saying...
cbs19news
Buford Middle School briefly locked down due to threat call
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers were called to another Charlottesville school on Tuesday. Buford Middle School was briefly put on lockdown after receiving a call about a gun in the school. Officers have already searched all of the buildings and cleared the scene, lifting the lockdown. No gun...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday night
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on “Jeopardy.”. Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
cbs19news
UVA to freeze tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year, and will also rebate in-state students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia has decided to freeze tuition for this upcoming school year, decided on Friday in a Board of Visitors meeting. The university will also rebate in-state students $690 due to recent undergraduate tuition increases. Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement thanking the...
cbs19news
Seeking volunteers for firewood delivery event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An area organization that helps families stay warm during the winter months needs some help this weekend. Start a Spark of Central Virginia will be delivering firewood to families in need on Saturday. The organization is looking for volunteers who have trucks that can pick...
cbs19news
UVA freezes tuition for 2022-2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia is freezing tuition for the 2022-2023 school year for in-state undergraduate students. On Sept. 16, the UVA Board of Visitors announced that it approved what Governor Glenn Youngkin wanted, to not increase UVA tuition. Officials at the university are excited that...
Information about the upcoming State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Why these Virginia students are rallying for transgender rights
On Sunday afternoon at Wayside Park in Hanover County, high school students stand holding Pride flags, carrying signs in support of transgender rights, hoping to catch the eye of passing drivers.
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
cbs19news
Cville Pride holds street fair and fun day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cville Pride hosted a street fair and fun day on Sunday. This is the first in-person event since the start of the COVID pandemic and allowed for a large gathering of LGBTQ+ to celebrate who they are. The event was designed to get local LGBTQ+...
1061thecorner.com
CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
cbs19news
Day of Caring coming up on Wednesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This Wednesday is a community-wide day of service organized by the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. This is the 31st year of the United Way Laurence E. Richardson Day of Caring. According to a release, this year’s event has been supported by the University of...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
