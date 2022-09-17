ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Guest
3d ago

It doesn’t matter one way or another, because people r gonna smoke it legally or illegally, ur choice!!! I am on medicinal marijuana and it helps me!!! I’ve been smoking marijuana since I was 12 and still do!! So Legalize It !!!! I do believe it would help kids more then psychiatric medicine!!! I AM VOTING 🗳 YES 👍,!!!! Come On OKLAHOMA,Let’s Do This , And Everyone ( rather u smoke or not, Pick Yes 🙌 on getting it Legal!!! YEAH BABY!!!!

Dee Lawson
3d ago

Why don't you Legalize marijuana as long With the same rule As alcohol As long as you're not driving and toxicatedIt would help the state with tax revenue

Michael Marshall
2d ago

Isn't this country supposed to be decided by the people? That's how we were founded, right? Decisions made FOR the people, should be made BY the people... Yet so many things are decided in a dictating manner... "Hey citizens... This is what you do now... This is how you live... We have spoken"

Comments / 0

Community Policy