Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Tribute today for Rogue Valley child advocate Mary Curtis Gramley
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Rogue Valley’s Family Nurturing Center plans to honor a member of its family today. It is hosting a community gathering to honor the life of Mary-Curtis Gramley. It says her family, friends, clients, colleagues and children will gather at Hanley Farm at 2pm to celebrate the...
KDRV
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
Rick Steber to appear at county museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book is titled “Out Killing Indians,” a novel narrated by a man born of...
basinlife.com
Lot for Sale Overlooking Klamath Lake in Ridgewater Properties in Klamath Falls, Shown by Cathy Ferreira of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!
For Sale! A wonderful lot, ready for your new home, with a scenic view of Klamath Lake you will want to see, is available now at 934 Bailey Mtn. Rd. in the Ridgewater Properties gated community in Klamath Falls. This is the one for you!. This is one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4811 Wocus Road Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Here’s a great price on a nice home on Wocus Road on the north end of Klamath Falls. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has 1,440 Sq. ft. of living space and sits on a .62 acre lot. With such a good price, it will go fast. Come tour it today with Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Jackson County
Our News & Information service on 1230 AM is off the air due to lightning induced damage. Our engineer is working to restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 102.3 FM.
Herald and News
Arrests made in BINET forgery, theft ring investigation
Several people — including the ringleader of the group — were arrested in Klamath Falls recently as part of an investigation into forgery and theft. The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) arrested several individuals Monday, Sept. 19 after serving a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls.
Flashlight tours of Baldwin Museum offered
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – “Flashlight tours” of the Baldwin Hotel Museum are being offered on Saturday evenings this fall. Dates available include Sept. 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1. Cost for the nighttime tours is $10 per person. Group size for the tours is limited to six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
Herald and News
Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue
A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls forgery & theft ring apprehended
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the...
Herald and News
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history
Klamath today is honored by the presence of three pioneer residents. Mrs. Sam Parker of Sacramento, Judge J.S. Orr of Reno and Henry Newham of San Jose, California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aclu-or.org
City of Medford v. April Rosemary Fonseca
On September 22, 2020, journalist April Ehrlich Fonseca was reporting for Jefferson Public Radio in Hawthorne Park, a public park in the City of Medford, Oregon. The Medford police evicted nearly 100 unhoused people living in the park, many of whom were displaced by the Alameda fire. Police attempted to force all press into a specific staging area away from where they could not effectively see or hear the police activities. Ehrlich remained in the park to monitor the police anyway. The City of Medford charged her with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The ACLU of Oregon partnered with Reporters Committee for Freedom of the press and 50 other news outlets and advocacy organizations to decry the City’s criminalization of the press and advocate that the charges be dismissed. On August 17, 2022, these same organizations filed a motion to appear in court in support of Ms. Ehrlich’s constitutional rights. On August 26, 2022, a Medford municipal court judge granted Ms. Ehrlich’s motion to dismiss the trespassing charge as unconstitutional. On September 8, 2022, the City voluntarily dismissed the remaining resisting arrest charge.
Herald and News
Sept. 20 Klamath Basin upcoming events
Eberlein Avenue bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for work crews. Traffic will be detoured to Washburn Way and South Alameda Avenue. Detour route will also include parts of Shasta Way and OR39.
cascadebusnews.com
New Mexican Restaurant, Andale Andale, to Open in La Pine
(L) The owners of Andale Andale are known for their Mazatlán locations in Bend (shown left in photo), Redmond and Klamath Falls that feature “outstanding cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.” (R) Andale Andale will offer a mix of authentic traditional recipes, such as those featured at Mazatlán in Bend (shown right in photo), with new ones that also “incorporate the freshest ingredients possible.” | Photos courtesy of Andale Andale)
ijpr.org
Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher
The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
Herald and News
Klamath Union 2022 Homecoming Parade
The community of Klamath Falls turned out, all dressed in red, to watch the Klamath Union High School Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 16. Disciplined musicians led the marching band battalion.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath County District Attorney to resign, citing health reasons
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, Klamath County District Attorney, Eve Costello announced in a letter written to the citizens of Klamath County that she will be resigning her duties as DA on October 31, 2022. Costello cites her health as the reason for the resignation. The full letter is...
theashlandchronicle.com
APRC Approves $20,000 for Potable Water at the Golf Course
Faced with declining revenues due to poor conditions at the Oak Knoll Golf Course, the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to “find” $20,000 to purchase up to 400,000 gallons of potable city water to irrigate the rapidly deteriorating greens at the course at the September 14 business meeting.
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…
Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
Comments / 0