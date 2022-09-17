ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Tribute today for Rogue Valley child advocate Mary Curtis Gramley

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Rogue Valley’s Family Nurturing Center plans to honor a member of its family today. It is hosting a community gathering to honor the life of Mary-Curtis Gramley. It says her family, friends, clients, colleagues and children will gather at Hanley Farm at 2pm to celebrate the...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

Rick Steber to appear at county museum

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street in Klamath Falls. Steber’s newest book is titled “Out Killing Indians,” a novel narrated by a man born of...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Klamath Falls, OR
Lifestyle
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Otis, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Klamath Falls, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
ijpr.org

Service Alert: Jackson County

Our News & Information service on 1230 AM is off the air due to lightning induced damage. Our engineer is working to restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 102.3 FM.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Arrests made in BINET forgery, theft ring investigation

Several people — including the ringleader of the group — were arrested in Klamath Falls recently as part of an investigation into forgery and theft. The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) arrested several individuals Monday, Sept. 19 after serving a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal House#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Ross Ragland Theater
Herald and News

Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue

A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

Klamath Falls forgery & theft ring apprehended

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police, and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
aclu-or.org

City of Medford v. April Rosemary Fonseca

On September 22, 2020, journalist April Ehrlich Fonseca was reporting for Jefferson Public Radio in Hawthorne Park, a public park in the City of Medford, Oregon. The Medford police evicted nearly 100 unhoused people living in the park, many of whom were displaced by the Alameda fire. Police attempted to force all press into a specific staging area away from where they could not effectively see or hear the police activities. Ehrlich remained in the park to monitor the police anyway. The City of Medford charged her with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The ACLU of Oregon partnered with Reporters Committee for Freedom of the press and 50 other news outlets and advocacy organizations to decry the City’s criminalization of the press and advocate that the charges be dismissed. On August 17, 2022, these same organizations filed a motion to appear in court in support of Ms. Ehrlich’s constitutional rights. On August 26, 2022, a Medford municipal court judge granted Ms. Ehrlich’s motion to dismiss the trespassing charge as unconstitutional. On September 8, 2022, the City voluntarily dismissed the remaining resisting arrest charge.
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Sept. 20 Klamath Basin upcoming events

Eberlein Avenue bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for work crews. Traffic will be detoured to Washburn Way and South Alameda Avenue. Detour route will also include parts of Shasta Way and OR39.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
cascadebusnews.com

New Mexican Restaurant, Andale Andale, to Open in La Pine

(L) The owners of Andale Andale are known for their Mazatlán locations in Bend (shown left in photo), Redmond and Klamath Falls that feature “outstanding cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.” (R) Andale Andale will offer a mix of authentic traditional recipes, such as those featured at Mazatlán in Bend (shown right in photo), with new ones that also “incorporate the freshest ingredients possible.” | Photos courtesy of Andale Andale)
BEND, OR
ijpr.org

Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher

The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Klamath Union 2022 Homecoming Parade

The community of Klamath Falls turned out, all dressed in red, to watch the Klamath Union High School Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 16. Disciplined musicians led the marching band battalion.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

APRC Approves $20,000 for Potable Water at the Golf Course

Faced with declining revenues due to poor conditions at the Oak Knoll Golf Course, the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to “find” $20,000 to purchase up to 400,000 gallons of potable city water to irrigate the rapidly deteriorating greens at the course at the September 14 business meeting.
ASHLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…

Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy