OMAHA -- A Millard North student was arrested Tuesday after reportedly bringing a loaded gun onto the school’s campus, according to a letter sent out to school families. Three students were involved in a fight after school at the corner of the school’s property near 144th and Pacific streets when an off-duty police officer saw the students move off campus, Principal Aaron Bearinger wrote in the letter Wednesday. The off-duty officer intervened and found a loaded gun on one of the students, according to the letter.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO