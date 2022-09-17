Read full article on original website
METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City East heads to Ankeny with undefeated record on the win
The East High School football team hits the road for their first game outside of Sioux City this Friday. East (4-0) is set to take on Ankeny Centennial (2-2) in Ankeny Friday night. East is ranked seventh in Class 5A in the Associated Press Iowa high school football poll. The Jaguars are receiving votes.
Prep roundup: Waukee Northwest dominates Sioux City West football
SIOUX CITY — The Waukee Northwest High School football team shut out West 56-0 on Thursday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. The Wolves had more than 400 yards on offense and built a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 42-0 at intermission. Six minutes in,...
Youthful Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball falls to Western Christian in straight sets
SERGEANT BLUFF – After five straight state tournament appearances for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball program, a large graduating senior class in 2021 has presented a new challenge for the Warriors. A youthful Warriors team was swept by Western Christian 25-16, 25-16, 25-14 Thursday night in Sergeant Bluff. “Every time...
Prep roundup: Sioux City North volleyball defeats Bishop Heelan in 4 sets
SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team defended its home court Tuesday with a four-set win over Bishop Heelan. The Stars won by set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15. Sidney Chamberlain and Ava Lloyd each had double-digit kills with 15 and 13. Stella Kuehl had 22...
Musketeers drop 2022-23 opener in USHL Fall Classic
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pair of late third period goals scored by the Green Bay Gamblers paved the way to their 4-2 regular season opening victory over the Sioux City Musketeers. At the 16:43 mark of the third period in a game that was deadlocked 2-2, Green Bay...
Waukee Northwest stonewalls Sioux City S.C. West 56-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Waukee Northwest's 56-0 blanking of Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 22. Recently on September 9 , Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Des...
Most of revenue from beer sales during Husker basketball games will go to city
Opening the taps when the Husker men and women take to the basketball court at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season could be will be a financial boost for Lincoln. According to an amended operating agreement to be considered by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents next week, 90% of the net revenue from beer and liquor sales will be put into the city's coffers.
Clean sheet: Sioux City S.C. East doesn't allow Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson a point 3-0
Sioux City S.C. East sent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 6 , Sioux City S.C. East squared off with South Sioux City in a volleyball game . We...
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs
SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
Siouxland Chamber honors Great West Casualty's Jim Jensen with Deming business award
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce presented its annual W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award to longtime Great West Casualty Co. executive Jim Jensen. Jensen, who recently celebrated 47 years with the South Sioux City-based insurance company, including 15 years as chief executive officer, was...
Pub 52 puts a unique spin on All-American favorites
What qualifies as upscale pub food and what does not?. That was the question Justin Truhe asks himself every time he updates the menu at Pub 52, the Sergeant Bluff sports bar he opened in January 2022. "We've gone through three or four menu since we opened," he said, inside...
59-year-old Sheldon cyclist hit by car in Sioux County
SHELDON, Iowa — A Sheldon man was injured Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a passing car. Michael Ahlers, 59, was riding his bicycle west on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon in Sioux County, at 5:20 p.m. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Roth, 55, of George, Iowa, also was westbound on 280th Street and struck Ahlers' bicycle while attempting to pass him.
Millard North student arrested after reportedly bringing loaded gun on campus
OMAHA -- A Millard North student was arrested Tuesday after reportedly bringing a loaded gun onto the school’s campus, according to a letter sent out to school families. Three students were involved in a fight after school at the corner of the school’s property near 144th and Pacific streets when an off-duty police officer saw the students move off campus, Principal Aaron Bearinger wrote in the letter Wednesday. The off-duty officer intervened and found a loaded gun on one of the students, according to the letter.
Two years after Nebraska voters had their say, first casino set to begin netting tax revenue
When gambling supporters were campaigning in support of a ballot initiative to legalize casinos at Nebraska's horse tracks, they touted potential property tax relief of more than $45 million a year. That's based on a 20% tax on estimated casino revenue of $325 million annually, 70% of which is to...
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
SIOUX CITY — When Alex Johnson tells you his dog Frank is one of a kind, he's almost quite literally telling the truth. There aren't many dogs like Frank, who's a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He's one of just 34 living in the United States.
MINI: The best thing to do on Saturday mornings in Siouxland is the Sioux City Farmers Market.
THE MINI: The best thing to do on Saturday mornings in Siouxland is the Sioux City Farmers Market. This is a great celebration of good food, exceptional vendors, and great people! --David Halaas, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily...
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
18-year-old Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting
SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the...
