South Sioux City, NE

Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: Waukee Northwest dominates Sioux City West football

SIOUX CITY — The Waukee Northwest High School football team shut out West 56-0 on Thursday at Elwood Olsen Stadium. The Wolves had more than 400 yards on offense and built a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 42-0 at intermission. Six minutes in,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Musketeers drop 2022-23 opener in USHL Fall Classic

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pair of late third period goals scored by the Green Bay Gamblers paved the way to their 4-2 regular season opening victory over the Sioux City Musketeers. At the 16:43 mark of the third period in a game that was deadlocked 2-2, Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sioux City Journal

Waukee Northwest stonewalls Sioux City S.C. West 56-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Waukee Northwest's 56-0 blanking of Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 22. Recently on September 9 , Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Des...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Most of revenue from beer sales during Husker basketball games will go to city

Opening the taps when the Husker men and women take to the basketball court at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season could be will be a financial boost for Lincoln. According to an amended operating agreement to be considered by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents next week, 90% of the net revenue from beer and liquor sales will be put into the city's coffers.
LINCOLN, NE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#City High#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#North Sioux City#Cardinals#South Sioux
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants

We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs

SIOUX CITY — Throughout Tuesday, Siouxland residents going outside would have had no idea fall officially starts this week. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Tuesday's high matched or bested the record highs for five different days in August.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pub 52 puts a unique spin on All-American favorites

What qualifies as upscale pub food and what does not?. That was the question Justin Truhe asks himself every time he updates the menu at Pub 52, the Sergeant Bluff sports bar he opened in January 2022. "We've gone through three or four menu since we opened," he said, inside...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City Journal

59-year-old Sheldon cyclist hit by car in Sioux County

SHELDON, Iowa — A Sheldon man was injured Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a passing car. Michael Ahlers, 59, was riding his bicycle west on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon in Sioux County, at 5:20 p.m. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Roth, 55, of George, Iowa, also was westbound on 280th Street and struck Ahlers' bicycle while attempting to pass him.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Millard North student arrested after reportedly bringing loaded gun on campus

OMAHA -- A Millard North student was arrested Tuesday after reportedly bringing a loaded gun onto the school’s campus, according to a letter sent out to school families. Three students were involved in a fight after school at the corner of the school’s property near 144th and Pacific streets when an off-duty police officer saw the students move off campus, Principal Aaron Bearinger wrote in the letter Wednesday. The off-duty officer intervened and found a loaded gun on one of the students, according to the letter.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed

SIOUX CITY — When Alex Johnson tells you his dog Frank is one of a kind, he's almost quite literally telling the truth. There aren't many dogs like Frank, who's a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He's one of just 34 living in the United States.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the...
SIOUX CITY, IA

