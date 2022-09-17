Read full article on original website
Tucson to cut Colorado River use
As part of a voluntary conservation effort, Tucson will reduce the amount of water it will draw from Lake Mead. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the plan.
KOLD-TV
Tucson agrees to conserve some of its share of Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson announced Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it will conserve a portion of its share of water from the Colorado River. City officials signed an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District (Central Arizona Project) to leave up to 30,000 acre-feet of its 2022 allocation in Lake Mead.
Shipping containers arrive in Nogales to fill border gaps
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is hoping to fill more gaps along the state's southern border much like what was done at Yuma.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
WBUR
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now's...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — A long-awaited Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange opened Friday in Gilbert, an Arizona Democrat accused a lawmaker of using misogynistic behavior and profane language and a human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase with two children in her vehicle. Here are some of the biggest...
azpm.org
‘It’s getting close’: As the megadrought grinds on, Arizona working to meet water demands
An ore cart, encrusted in invasive mussel shells, rests on a ledge above a receding Lake Powell. NASA satellite photos show how drastically the water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead have receded in just the past few years. They demonstrate the severity of long-term drought and the challenges Arizona will face to conserve and enhance its precious water supply.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
KOLD-TV
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) When President Biden said over the weekend during an interview with 60 minutes, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it... but the pandemic is over,” it created some concern among health officials across the country, including Pima County.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: 6-year manhunt for a former Marine ends in arrest for girlfriend’s murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In 2016, Krystal Mitchell and her boyfriend, Raymond “R.J.” McLeod headed from Phoenix to San Diego for vacation with friends. Everything takes a shocking turn when Krystal is found dead in an apartment, with Raymond nowhere to be found. Evidence pointed authorities to identity him as the prime suspect, but McLeod led the U.S. Marshalls on a 6-year international manhunt. Finally in 2022, a tip leads authorities to El Salvador, where they find Raymond McLeod, who is finally behind bars and charged with Krystal’s murder. But the person who played the biggest role in the investigation and his capture? Krystal’s mother.
Fronteras Desk
Tucson aid groups, city officials ask for donations for asylum seekers
Tucson aid groups and city officials are asking for donations from the community as a higher than usual number of asylum seekers arrive in need of assistance. The request comes from Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik, whose office has long been part of a robust aid network in Tucson that assists migrants and asylum seekers who have been processed by the Border Patrol and released to await U.S. court dates. Most people spent a few days of less in Tucson before connecting with family and U.S. sponsors elsewhere.
KOLD-TV
New technology helps Arizona cows stay healthy, track exercise and eating patterns
GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A dairy farm doesn’t look like a Planet Fitness health club, but that doesn’t mean cows don’t care about their well-being. Exercise and eating right play critical roles in keeping the farm animals healthy and producing good quality milk. That’s where some unique necklaces come in. These necklaces are health monitoring devices that cows wear to track how many steps they take and how well they eat, sleep and breathe. Arizona Dairy Company owner Denton Ross said it’s a “Fit Bit” for cows. “A lot of us wear watches that tell us how many steps we have taken,” said Ross. “They track our calories, what we are eating. This is basically what we are doing with cows. It’s just a better way to manage cows.”
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
KOLD-TV
Check your status on National Voter Registration Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day, which is a great reminder to register to vote in the November election. If you have already registered, it doesn’t hurt to check your registration information. The general election is Nov. 8. In order to...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you
PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, a slight chance for rain chances through the afternoon with a stronger chance for storms this evening through the overnight hours. Storm chances...
arizona.edu
Dr. Nancy Alvarez Fears the Light No More
Nancy Alvarez, PharmD, BCPS, has done a lot of rethinking about her role as a pharmacy industry trailblazer. As a Hispanic woman, her self-reflection mirrors shifting societal factors from her childhood to her first job as a community pharmacist in west Phoenix to her role today as an associate professor and associate dean for academic and professional affairs at the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy’s Phoenix campus. She said she always wanted to be recognized for being good at what she does rather than for being Hispanic or a woman in her job.
