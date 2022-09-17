GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A dairy farm doesn’t look like a Planet Fitness health club, but that doesn’t mean cows don’t care about their well-being. Exercise and eating right play critical roles in keeping the farm animals healthy and producing good quality milk. That’s where some unique necklaces come in. These necklaces are health monitoring devices that cows wear to track how many steps they take and how well they eat, sleep and breathe. Arizona Dairy Company owner Denton Ross said it’s a “Fit Bit” for cows. “A lot of us wear watches that tell us how many steps we have taken,” said Ross. “They track our calories, what we are eating. This is basically what we are doing with cows. It’s just a better way to manage cows.”

