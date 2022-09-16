ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dons take power De La Salle to the brink before losing 28-20

By Terry Monahan
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

In two losses this football season, Cathedral Catholic High gave up 105 points.

Needing a game to show just how tough the Dons are, there was Friday’s showdown against perennial powerhouse Concord De La Salle.

Despite another loss, Cathedral may have opened eyes around the county.

De La Salle scored four touchdowns on a 61-yard pass and a 60-yarder in the third quarter of a 28-20 defeat of host Cathedral.

The Spartans (3-1) also had touchdown runs of 83 and 69 yards by Charles Greer.

Of their total offense of 366 yards, 273 came on the four touchdowns.

“We should have beaten them,’’ Cathedral coach Sean Doyle said. “That’s a storied program that these kids fought to the very end.

“Our defense played great the whole game.

“There are not any teams in San Diego that could play them this well because we had opportunities to win.’’

Trailing 14-9 at halftime, the Dons (2-3) got a 31-yard TD pass from Jack Stevens to Marcus Ratcliffe and a two-point run by Stevens for a 17-14 lead with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

After Jonathan Guerrero’s 61-yard TD catch from Carson Su’esu’e put the Spartans back on top 21-17, the Dons added Lucas Berning’s 22-yard field goal, closing the deficit to 21-20 with 8:10 to play.

“I think we should have scored (a touchdown) on that scoring drive,’’ Stevens said. “We don’t want to ever lose a game, but this is the best loss we could have had.’’

De La Salle clinched the victory with the final long-range score, a 69-yard run by Charles Greer with 5:57 to play.

“That team plays so fast,’’ Stevens said. “I’m glad Coach Doyle schedules game like this because this will make us better.

“It was a little frustrating the way they scored all four times, but our defense played great the whole way.

“They never let De La Salle get rolling.’’

The Spartans are now 6-0 against San Diego teams — beating Rancho Buena Vista twice, La Costa Canyon twice and now Cathedral, which was beaten 49-21 at De La Salle last year, for a second time.

Cathedral’s previous two losses were 42-7 to Corona Centennial and 63-7 to Chandler (Ariz.).

“Our record doesn’t tell the story,’’ Stevens said. “People should stop worrying about us because we’ll be just fine.

“We’re the best team in San Diego.’’

Cathedral managed to keep the Spartans off the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Dons managed a 2-0 lead when a bad snap on a fourth-down punt try was recovered by the Spartans for a safety.

But De La Salle took the lead on a 61-yard pass from Su’esu’e with 8:11 left before halftime for a 7-2 lead.

The Spartans needed three plays to score on a 96-yard drive with running back Greer rushing 83 yards with 4:22 to before halftime for a 14-2 lead.

Stevens was 8-for-12 passing in the first half for 107 yards and he had a 35-yard run as well, finishing the game 15-for-24 passing for 196 yards.

Monahan is a freelance writer.

Concord De La Salle 28, Cathedral Catholic 20

De La Salle 0 14 7 7 — 28

Cathedral Catholic 2 7 8 3 — 20

CC — Safety, ball fumbled into end zone

DLS — McKoy 61 pass from Su’esu’e (Brien kick)

DLS — Greer 83 run (Brien kick)

CC — Ratliffe 31 pass from Stevens (Berning kick)

CC — FG Berning 22

DLS Greer 69 run (Brien kick)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

