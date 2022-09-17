If you compare the current version of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the one that started last season, there is a noticeable difference in how he plays the position. Hurts displayed those changes during the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Hurts finished the game completing 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while adding two more rushing touchdowns.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO