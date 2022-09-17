ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

NJ.com

Haddonfield tops Haddon Heights - Boys soccer recap

Senior Matt Murschell had a goal and an assist while senior Joseph Nugent added a goal to lift Haddonfield to a 2-0 win over Haddon Heights in Haddonfield. Junior Andrew Guveiyian scored as well while junior Daire Roddy put up an assist for Haddonfield (3-3). Junior keeper Brady Norton finished with five saves.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
High School Volleyball PRO

Pennsauken, September 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Collingswood High School volleyball team will have a game with Pennsauken High School on September 20, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton honors legendary football coach

HAMMONTON—There were plenty of smiles and laughs and even a few tears as Hammonton High School honored former head football coach and athletic director Joe Cacia at a halftime ceremony last week during the football game against Highland Regional. Following remarks by several dignitaries and Cacia’s son, J.R., a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Rampo over Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap

Senior Megan Twomey scored her fourth goal of the season to lead Rampo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Northern Highland in Allendale. It was the second straight shutout for Ramapo (3-0). Also scoring for the winners was sophomore Abby Hendrickson, who scored her...
ALLENDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Breaking down Eagles’ Jalen Hurts impressive outing in 24-7 win over Vikings (PODCAST)

If you compare the current version of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the one that started last season, there is a noticeable difference in how he plays the position. Hurts displayed those changes during the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Hurts finished the game completing 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while adding two more rushing touchdowns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooper to announce $2B expansion in Camden today

Cooper University Health Care will announce a $2 billion, multiyear expansion project in Camden on Monday that includes three new buildings. Multiple media reports Sunday included fundamental details, which ROI-NJ independently confirmed. The Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Business Journal both said the project will take a decade to complete and...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
