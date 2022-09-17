Read full article on original website
Haddonfield tops Haddon Heights - Boys soccer recap
Senior Matt Murschell had a goal and an assist while senior Joseph Nugent added a goal to lift Haddonfield to a 2-0 win over Haddon Heights in Haddonfield. Junior Andrew Guveiyian scored as well while junior Daire Roddy put up an assist for Haddonfield (3-3). Junior keeper Brady Norton finished with five saves.
Pennsauken, September 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Collingswood High School volleyball team will have a game with Pennsauken High School on September 20, 2022, 12:45:00.
HS Football: Sterling-Collingswood rivalry hits bump in road with cancellation (UPDATED)
A rivalry that kicked off in 1965 and has been played every year since, the annual Collingswood-Sterling showdown won’t happen in 2022. Collingswood athletic director Colleen Harte confirmed Tuesday morning that Sterling will not have enough players to safely field a team for Friday’s West Jersey Football League inter-division game.
Newark East Side tops Caldwell to stay unbeaten - Boys soccer recap
Senior Guilherme Pardinho and junior Andres Duran had a goal apiece to lead Newark East Side to a 2-1 win over Caldwell in West Caldwell. Sophomore Nicholas Vales had an assist and sophomore keeper Rui Rosete had two saves for Newark East Side (5-0), which outshot Caldwell 7-2. Caldwell fell...
Hammonton Gazette
Hammonton honors legendary football coach
HAMMONTON—There were plenty of smiles and laughs and even a few tears as Hammonton High School honored former head football coach and athletic director Joe Cacia at a halftime ceremony last week during the football game against Highland Regional. Following remarks by several dignitaries and Cacia’s son, J.R., a...
Boys soccer: Livingston’s Rubinetti continues to embrace the challenge after milestone win.
Roger Rubinetti was 22-years-old with just one year of assistant coaching experience at Montclair State when he was asked by his coach Dave Masur if he’d be interested in becoming the head coach at Livingston. Rubinetti never anticipated holding the position for more than a few years, but as...
No. 8 Christian Brothers edges out Howell - Boys soccer recap
Dimitry Corba scored a goal to help Christian Brothers, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeat Howell 2-1 in Howell. Christian Brothers (5-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half and was able to escape after going 1-1 with Howell (5-1) in the second half. Jack D’Eletto also posted...
No. 6 Rampo over Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Senior Megan Twomey scored her fourth goal of the season to lead Rampo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Northern Highland in Allendale. It was the second straight shutout for Ramapo (3-0). Also scoring for the winners was sophomore Abby Hendrickson, who scored her...
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Times football notes Week 3: status quo, as Cougars, Eagles, Spartans, Raiders win
We are now three weeks (really four if you include Week 0, which should just be called Week 1 because there are games, but that is a debate for another notebook) into the NJSIAA high school football season, and the picture is starting to get a little bit clearer. It...
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 19
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Breaking down Eagles’ Jalen Hurts impressive outing in 24-7 win over Vikings (PODCAST)
If you compare the current version of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the one that started last season, there is a noticeable difference in how he plays the position. Hurts displayed those changes during the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Hurts finished the game completing 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while adding two more rushing touchdowns.
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Graffiti, Trash & Neglect At Atlantic City, NJ Recreation Fields
We have received numerous phone calls about neglect at the various ball fields in Atlantic City. Yesterday, we drove to Sovereign Avenue and the Bay to the iconic Chelsea Little League Field, also known as Pete Pallitto Field and now called The Chelsea Baseball League since 1997. The Chelsea Little...
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Cooper to announce $2B expansion in Camden today
Cooper University Health Care will announce a $2 billion, multiyear expansion project in Camden on Monday that includes three new buildings. Multiple media reports Sunday included fundamental details, which ROI-NJ independently confirmed. The Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Business Journal both said the project will take a decade to complete and...
SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
South Jersey Pizzeria Gets Two Scores From Barstool's Portnoy In One-Bite Review (VIDEO)
A South Jersey pizzeria got double the ratings from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur stopped by Palermo's in Bordentown to sample the cheese pizza, and subsequently the tomato pie — the specialty item at the Route 206 pizzeria. He gave the cheese pizza an 8.2 and...
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting
Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
