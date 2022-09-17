Read full article on original website
UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT
Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
College Football World Reacts To The UCLA Locker Room Video
The UCLA locker room was going wild this Saturday afternoon following the Bruins' close win over... South Alabama. UCLA needed a field goal at the buzzer to beat South Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a pretty pathetic performance from the Pac-12 program. To make matters worse,...
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country. The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was ...
theeastsiderla.com
Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is a hit at East LA parade
East Los Angeles -- Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela waves to the crowd gathered Sunday morning for the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade. The legendary pitcher served as grand marshal of the parade, which returned following a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Antelope Valley Press
Two vehicle collision in Lancaster
Two vehicles collided, on Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of 30th Street West and Avenue J8. It’s unclear if there were any injuries. Following the collision, the stoplights were flashing, causing drivers going through the intersection to treat it as a four-way stop. As of Monday morning, the lights were still not operating properly.
Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested In Castaic For Vandalism After Argument Turns Physical
A woman was arrested in Castaic Sunday after she was allegedly in a verbal argument with another individual which turned into physical vandalism. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at a gas station in Castaic after two individuals were involved in a verbal argument, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
L.A. Weekly
Emily Bailey, Jeffery Austin Killed in Two-Car Collision on Avenue H [Lancaster, CA]
Two Dead after 2-Vehicle Crash near 30th Street West. The fatal accident happened around 2:10 p.m., at the intersection of Avenue H and 30th Street West. According to the investigators, the driver of an eastbound Toyota Camry failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound Chevrolet Silverado.
High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash
Burglary suspects led police on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley Friday night.
country1037fm.com
Panda Express Introduces A Chicken Sandwich
The chicken sandwich wars continue. This time with Panda Express!? Yes, you read that right. Panda Express is testing a new version of its original orange chicken sandwich in Pasadena, California. The new sandwich is the company’s second version. It is made to order with a brioche bun, sriracha aioli sauce, sweet pickles, and a crispy chicken strip glazed in the brand’s signature Orange Chicken sauce. When Panda Express originally tested the sandwich last year it was a breaded chicken breast topped with orange sauce, a spicy aioli, shredded cabbage, and pickles, all nestled between a King’s Hawaiian bun.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers
Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
citywatchla.com
Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again
On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests
Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
