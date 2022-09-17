The chicken sandwich wars continue. This time with Panda Express!? Yes, you read that right. Panda Express is testing a new version of its original orange chicken sandwich in Pasadena, California. The new sandwich is the company’s second version. It is made to order with a brioche bun, sriracha aioli sauce, sweet pickles, and a crispy chicken strip glazed in the brand’s signature Orange Chicken sauce. When Panda Express originally tested the sandwich last year it was a breaded chicken breast topped with orange sauce, a spicy aioli, shredded cabbage, and pickles, all nestled between a King’s Hawaiian bun.

