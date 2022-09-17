ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT

Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
Antelope Valley Press

Two vehicle collision in Lancaster

Two vehicles collided, on Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of 30th Street West and Avenue J8. It’s unclear if there were any injuries. Following the collision, the stoplights were flashing, causing drivers going through the intersection to treat it as a four-way stop. As of Monday morning, the lights were still not operating properly.
KGET

Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
foxla.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Arrested In Castaic For Vandalism After Argument Turns Physical

A woman was arrested in Castaic Sunday after she was allegedly in a verbal argument with another individual which turned into physical vandalism. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at a gas station in Castaic after two individuals were involved in a verbal argument, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
country1037fm.com

Panda Express Introduces A Chicken Sandwich

The chicken sandwich wars continue. This time with Panda Express!? Yes, you read that right. Panda Express is testing a new version of its original orange chicken sandwich in Pasadena, California. The new sandwich is the company’s second version. It is made to order with a brioche bun, sriracha aioli sauce, sweet pickles, and a crispy chicken strip glazed in the brand’s signature Orange Chicken sauce. When Panda Express originally tested the sandwich last year it was a breaded chicken breast topped with orange sauce, a spicy aioli, shredded cabbage, and pickles, all nestled between a King’s Hawaiian bun.
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers

Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
Santa Clarita Radio

Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests

Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
