Read full article on original website
Related
wjbc.com
‘Active’ investigation into crash that critically injured 2 ISU students
NORMAL – No criminal charges have been filed so far against a driver who struck two Illinois State University students from Plainfield, critically injuring them outside a popular bar near campus last week. Meantime, a classmate of the two victims has organized a GoFundMe page to help their families...
wjbc.com
ISU president delivers State of the University Address
NORMAL – Illinois State University President Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy outlined the future steps for the university during the school’s annual State of the University speech. One of those new plans is to hire a Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer to be the center point of collaboration and creative thinking.
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair sets new records
SPRINGFIELD – This year’s Illinois State Fair set some new records. Nearly 637,000 people visited the State Fair Springfield last month, an all time record says spokesperson Krista Lisser. She says the gorgeous weather was a big factor. “We also had great family entertainment,” said Lisser. “While it...
wjbc.com
Normal district referendum remains off the ballot following judge’s ruling
NORMAL – The issue of districts for the Normal Town council will remain off the ballot following the most recent ruling from a McLean County judge. Following multiple hours of arguments before Judge Scott Kording Monday, he released his decision virtually Tuesday. The question at the heart of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjbc.com
UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting
NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
wjbc.com
Man dead after fatal hotel shooting in Normal
NORMAL – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Twin Cities hotel. According to a release from Normal Police, officers responded to a person shot at the Candlewood Suites on Susan Drive around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a man in the parking lot, where they rendered aid.
Comments / 0