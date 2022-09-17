ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IL

ISU president delivers State of the University Address

NORMAL – Illinois State University President Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy outlined the future steps for the university during the school’s annual State of the University speech. One of those new plans is to hire a Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer to be the center point of collaboration and creative thinking.
Illinois State Fair sets new records

SPRINGFIELD – This year’s Illinois State Fair set some new records. Nearly 637,000 people visited the State Fair Springfield last month, an all time record says spokesperson Krista Lisser. She says the gorgeous weather was a big factor. “We also had great family entertainment,” said Lisser. “While it...
UPDATE: Normal Police release more details on weekend shooting

NORMAL – Normal Police are releasing more details regarding a man who died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. After a preliminary autopsy report from the McLean County Coroner’s Office, it was determined the 29-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m....
Man dead after fatal hotel shooting in Normal

NORMAL – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Twin Cities hotel. According to a release from Normal Police, officers responded to a person shot at the Candlewood Suites on Susan Drive around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a man in the parking lot, where they rendered aid.
