Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair

ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Fall Foliage Prediction Map in Ohio

OHIO – Fall officially begins on September 22, and one part that so many people enjoy is the trees moving into hibernation and revealing the colors of their leaves. Entering the fall season, Ohio’s forests are beginning their transformation into a dazzling display of colors as the leaves change.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Akron punter pulls off slick move against Tennessee

Akron didn’t have many highlights in their brutal 63-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but their punter did show off a slick move. Akron was punting on a 4th-and-21 down 35-0 early in the third quarter. Noah Gettman was just about to have his punt blocked, but he showed some great awareness. He tucked the ball down and waited for a Vols player ot go past him. After his fake, he punted the ball away.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
CLEVELAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Visitors can have fun while celebrating Ohio's public lands

Before everything everywhere becomes the familiar sights, sounds and smells of Fall in Ohio and Halloween, why not explore some of your state and/or nearby national parks in honor of the National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24?. This year marks the 29th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, a...
OHIO STATE

