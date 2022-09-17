ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Urban League works to increase Black voter registration

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INKPJ_0hz6lbXa00

Members of the Tallahassee Urban went out and help people on Tallahassee's southside register to vote Friday.

Over 90 Urban Leagues across the United States are taking part in the national day with a focus on the importance of voting in not just national and state elections, but also local elections.

Tallahassee Urban League president Curtis Taylor says they're excited to bring these resources to more people in Tallahassee's southside.

"We have all these Urban Leagues right here in Florida and also nationally, everyone is pushing very hard to try and make sure that our citizens understand the importance of voting, the importance of registering to vote and the value of the vote," Taylor said.

The Tallahassee Urban League is also holding a rally Saturday morning in Frenchtown to help stress the importance and urgency of registering to vote.

Comments / 2

Related
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let freedom ring

Florida State University — located in the shadow of the Capitol during a period when Republicans have questioned whether or not conservatives on college campuses get a chance to speak out — has been named one of the nation’s top colleges for free expression. That’s according to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
talgov.com

City of Tallahassee

PSCO Justin Johnson is selected as the 2022 State of Florida Department of Health Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year. On the evening of September 14, 2022, Public Safety Communications Operator (PSCO) Justin Johnson was presented the 2022 State of Florida Department of Health Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year Award at the Florida Department of Health’s Annual Emergency Services Award Banquet held in Orlando. This event, hosted by the Florida Department of Health for over 25 years, “recognizes the men and women who provide lifesaving services in times of crisis”. A selection is made from nominations received from across the State of Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Society
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
WCTV

Dailey and Dozier hold mayoral debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since a razor-thin primary in August, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier faced off in a debate at the Tucker Center Friday for the Capitol Tiger Bay Club. The two candidates outlined their clear differences on issues like...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Boss Women Media Ambitious Girl Tour stops at FAMU

This past Saturday, Boss Women Media Kicked off its Ambitious Girls Tour at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The event took place on the quad at 11 a.m. where companies such as Wakati, Cash App and Intuit lined up to talk to ambitious minded college women about job and internship opportunities offered within their companies.
KJ SMITH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Taylor
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee City Commission Set to Approve $20 Million Private Investment at Airport

On Wednesday, September 21, the Tallahassee City Commission will consider an agreement with Burrell Aviation related to the finance, design, construction and management of an aviation-related aeronautical development located at the Tallahassee International Airport. The project will provide approximately $20,000,000 of private investment in the airport and will result in over $8,000,000 of new revenue […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

FSU ranked a top 20 public university for fourth consecutive year

Powered by academic excellence and students committed to success, Florida State University has claimed its position in the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings as a top 20 public university in the United States. This is FSU’s fourth consecutive year of appearing in the top 20 rankings. For the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#State Elections#Racism#Urban Leagues
WALB 10

Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
CAIRO, GA
famunews.com

FAMU Hospitality – Dining Provider Metz Transitions To A New Name

This summer, Metz Culinary Management, the dining provider for Florida A&M University (FAMU), began transitioning its uniform standards to include the name, FAMU Hospitality. “We wanted to be more inclusive of the FAMU standard, thus adding the FAMU logo to our uniforms,” said Jeff Kwolek, general manager for Metz Culinary Management. “Adding the logo reminds us of the Metz philosophy of guests first.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
donalsonvillenews.com

Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff

Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
MILLER COUNTY, GA
wtxl.com

ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5

(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy