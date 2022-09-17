The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO