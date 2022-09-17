ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Brent Venables addresses media on fourth game week: Part II

NORMAN, Okla. — Last weekend was no repeat of the Game of the Century. One team was far better and one team was simply far overmatched, as the Sooners scored their highest-ever total in Lincoln and walloped the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The mark eclipsed...
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings

(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
Chinander fired as Husker defensive coordinator

Mickey Joseph said immediately after Nebraska's 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday that he didn't foresee any staff changes at that moment. He did, however, mention he didn't know what he'd think tomorrow. Tomorrow showed up and the Husker interim head coach decided to make a major move. Joseph announced...
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?

On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost

The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week

Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award

GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
Ask Omaha: Looking for shooting ranges in and around Omaha

unsplashHey all, I’m going to be moving to the area in roughly a months time. I’m trying to find a quality gun range, or group of enthusiast shooters. Ideally, I’m looking for an outdoor facility that allows pistol, rifle, and night vision shooting. But I’m more than happy with a hybrid facility offering indoor and outdoor ranges.
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history

Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
