Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amid some Tuesday tempo talk, Joseph points to mistake made by him in first Husker head coach outing
As Mickey Joseph critiqued his own work in his first game as Nebraska's interim head coach, one particular error was glaring to him. Ambition had probably gotten the upper hand on wisdom in one area. Perhaps it was not a game to spend occupying the speedy left lane. "On Saturday,...
Loss to Oklahoma proved that Scott Frost was least of Cornhuskers problems
Oklahoma’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers demonstrated to everyone that Nebraska football’s troubles extend well beyond Scott Frost. One week after sacking Frost as head coach, the Nebraska football team appeared to be in shambles against longtime Big Eight opponent Oklahoma. It was the culmination of a tumultuous...
Brent Venables addresses media on fourth game week: Part II
NORMAN, Okla. — Last weekend was no repeat of the Game of the Century. One team was far better and one team was simply far overmatched, as the Sooners scored their highest-ever total in Lincoln and walloped the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The mark eclipsed...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
Stukenholtz: Weird Week in Lincoln Changes Everything
Oklahoma loss is least of Nebraska’s problems – season starts in two weeks
Chinander fired as Husker defensive coordinator
Mickey Joseph said immediately after Nebraska's 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday that he didn't foresee any staff changes at that moment. He did, however, mention he didn't know what he'd think tomorrow. Tomorrow showed up and the Husker interim head coach decided to make a major move. Joseph announced...
Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?
On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska’s coaching graveyard
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy says the Nebraska job has been the football equivalent of the Amityville horror house.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost
The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Four-Star '25 RB Jordon Davison set to visit Oklahoma
The initial 247Sports top 100 for the class of 2025 was released earlier this week. The class looks to be a strong one in California and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (9/18): No. 2 Nebraska sweeps No. 12 Kentucky
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a nationally-rated battle while Creighton lost in five sets on Sunday. Regional College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/18)
Four-Star '25 LB Nasir Wyatt set for weekend visit to Oklahoma
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei sophomore linebacker Nasir Wyatt is already a national recruit and on Monday, he picked up an offer from the school he called his,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
Ask Omaha: Looking for shooting ranges in and around Omaha
unsplashHey all, I’m going to be moving to the area in roughly a months time. I’m trying to find a quality gun range, or group of enthusiast shooters. Ideally, I’m looking for an outdoor facility that allows pistol, rifle, and night vision shooting. But I’m more than happy with a hybrid facility offering indoor and outdoor ranges.
doniphanherald.com
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history
Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1