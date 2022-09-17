ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Williams scores 5 TDs, Wayne tops Miamisburg 48-26

By Joey DeBerardino
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Wayne running back Zachariah Williams rushed for a team-high 5 touchdowns and 104 yards to help lead the Warriors to a dominant 48-26 win over GWOC rival Miamisburg in Friday night’s Game of the Week.

