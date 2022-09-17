Williams scores 5 TDs, Wayne tops Miamisburg 48-26
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Wayne running back Zachariah Williams rushed for a team-high 5 touchdowns and 104 yards to help lead the Warriors to a dominant 48-26 win over GWOC rival Miamisburg in Friday night’s Game of the Week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0