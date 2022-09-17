ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Shelby steers past Marion Harding in resounding MOAC win

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
SHELBY — Shelby looked every bit the part of conference favorite in a 33-3 home victory over Marion Harding on Friday evening.

The Whippets (4-1, 2-0) produced a quality showing on both sides of the ball in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference rout, which kept the Presidents (0-5, 0-2) winless this season.

Here are the takeaways from the game:

Shelby's special team's play was spot on

Shelby coach Robert Mahaney said postgame that special teams is something he wants to see his team improve upon more as the season progresses. Well, if the Whippets look anything like they did Friday against Marion Harding in that area, they have a chance to make a deep postseason run.

On the opening kickoff, Shelby attempted an unexpected onside kick and was successful. The move threw Marion Harding off guard, and the Whippets' resulting touchdown proved to be an early knockout punch from which the away team couldn't recover.

"Yeah, we definitely wanted to take the momentum of the game, but at the same time the way they lined up there was a big hole there," said Mahaney. "We felt confident there being able to attack, so much that we went back to it later in the game."

That they did.

Later in the second quarter, Shelby kicker Casey Lantz — who kicked a field goal near the end of the quarter — attempted his second onside kick of the game, and again the Whippets recovered. Shelby felt so good in the first half with its onside kick magic that it attempted it for the third time in the third quarter, and they recovered once more.

On that ensuing drive, the Whippets punched in another seven points to put the game out of reach.

"The way they lined up, we thought we could get one and we executed it," said Lantz. "We were just reading what they were doing, but we kind of had a plan just from film."

If that wasn't enough, Lantz connected on all his extra points and nailed both of his field goal kicks.

"Yeah, I had a really good rhythm today," he said. "Helped the team, especially on the kickoffs."

"I thought our kickoff unit — which hasn't necessarily been our best unit this year — did a good job tonight getting us the ball back three times," said Mahaney. "Anytime you can do that it's going to set you up for some success."

DeVito-Ramsey partnership was in fine form

Shelby quarterback Brayden DeVito and wide receiver Issaiah Ramsey have developed quite the alliance this season. Things only continued against Marion Harding.

On the Whippets' second drive of the game, DeVito found Ramsey in the end zone for a touchdown near the goal line. In the second half, DeVito dropped back and threw a lob pass to Ramsey in the back of the end zone, where the 6-foot-3 wideout went over the top of the defensive back and snatched the ball out of the air for the touchdown.

The touchdown was so impressive that the Shelby student section afterward yelled, "You Got Mossed!" referring to NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, who used to make countless jaw-dropping, unreal, leaping catches over defenders throughout his career.

Whenever DeVito rolled to his left or right, he was constantly looking for his No. 1 target in Ramsey — and he usually found him. DeVito finished with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions, with two of the scores caught by Ramsey.

Shelby running back Skyler Winters and wideout Kamdyn Wheeler each scored a touchdown to get in on the action.

"Coach Mahaney is a phenomenal football coach," said Marion Harding coach Dan Arndt. "His offenses are one of the best offenses I've seen. The question was what are we gonna do with DeVito and Ramsey? There are three or four other guys out there that you have to contend with. They're good at execution. They're a fundamentally sound football team."

"I thought we could have executed a little bit better," said Mahaney. "We had some turnovers. Overall, I thought we made plays when we needed to. We settled for a couple field goals in the red zone. We need to score touchdowns there. Tonight we did a better job sustaining drives and just have to do a better job punching them in the end zone."

