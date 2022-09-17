Read full article on original website
Related
Every Alabama Alum Who Scored a Touchdown in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season
Alabama players will always be a key factor in any team's success. Many possess game changing abilities that can change the tide for their team. These Alabama alum made massive impacts for their respective team in Week 2 of the NFL season. Amari Cooper. During his time at Alabama, Amari...
Former Bama Player Faces Old Team Saturday
The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Vanderbilt Commodores into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2011. The Tide will also welcome former Alabama player and current Vanderbilt place kicker Joseph Bulovas back to the Capstone. Bulovas was a member of the Tide from 2017-20. The Mandeville, Ala. native appeared...
Bama Coaches Name Eight Players of the Week After ULM Blowout
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the ULM Warhawks 63-7 on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide controlled all three phases of the football game, setting a school record for punt return yards in a game and scoring touchdowns on special teams and defense. The Alabama coaching staff named eight players...
Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are Silencing the Critics
Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa entered the 2022 season with questions about whether or not they would be their respective teams long term answer under center in the future. Both have quickly put those questions to bed and are silencing the critics after delivering historic performances in week two.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Alabama Quarterback Works Out For Super Bowl Contenders
The NFL enters Week 3 of the 2022 season and already the injuries are starting to pile up. This inevitably creates opportunities for players who'd like to keep playing football for a living as teams seek out replacements. The San Francisco 49ers, unfortunately, lost quarterback Trey Lance for the rest...
Alabama Cornerback Suffers Ankle Injury Against Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's 63-7 win against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama football head coach Nick Saban. "Yeah, he sprained his ankle on a punt return," said Saban. "I think the one that Brian Branch ran back for a touchdown. I don't think it's significant, but when you have an ankle injury, you gotta go day-to-day and we'll see how he does this week."
Former Heisman Trophy Winner Achieves a Career Milestone
Sunday, former Alabama running back and current New Orleans Saint Mark Ingram surpassed 10,000 career yards. Coming Flint, Mich., Ingram was a 4-star recruit who committed to the Crimson Tide in the class of 2008. In three seasons with the Tide, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards, 42 touchdowns, won the 2009 National Championship, and became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.
Clemson May Have An Advantage Over Alabama In This Category
It's been three years since that heartbreaking loss to Clemson in the 2019 National Football Championship. It's almost like it wasn't the REAL Alabama playing in that game. Losing is bad enough but in the National Championship game?. And to get beat THAT bad?. Bama fans all over are still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator a Top Candidate For Two Power 5 Openings
The Alabama Crimson Tide is 3-0 through the first three weeks of the college football season. Things are rolling in Tuscaloosa, but that's not the case throughout college football. Two Power 5 schools have already fired their head coaches after early season ineptitude. Nebraska relieved Scott Frost of his coaching...
Crimson Commanders: Week 2
The Washington Commanders day had the furthest thing from a banner day in Detroit as the team fell by a score of 36-27 to the Lions. While three of the five Alabama alumni on the team were dressed and saw action, they were mostly a non-factor. The Commanders put on...
Mac Jones and Damien Harris Lead Patriots to First Win of the Season
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and former Alabama running back Damien Harris led the New England Patriots to its first win of the season after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on Sunday afternoon. Jones went 21-of-35 for 252 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had seven rushing...
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Falls in Latest Coaches Poll
There is a new consensus number one team in college football after the new AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday afternoon. The defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, have taken over first place in the coaches poll while also being first in the Associated Press (AP) poll for the second week in a row.
Are Fans Overreacting to Alabama’s Shortcomings?
As per usual, Alabama football has run through its home nonconference schedule in 2022. As per usual, fans aren't wholly satisfied. The Crimson Tide's 3-0 start includes wins over Utah State (55-0) and Louisiana-Monroe (63-7). Meanwhile, Georgia has beaten two power five teams by a combined margin of 97-10. The...
Nick Saban Calls Commodores A Challenge
Alabama football head coach had nothing but good things to say about the Vanderbilt Commodores in his Monday morning press conference. "Now, we're getting into SEC games and certainly this first game is going to be a challenge," said Saban. "It's an SEC game. Vanderbilt's 3-1. Much, much improved team over last year. They have like 14 starters back, but they're scoring 42 points a game and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are very, very capable. Very good athletes. They run the ball. They run some options. Very capable passing."
Alabama’s “Explosive Guy” On Offense
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had many positive things to say when he spoke to the media after Alabama’s 63-7 win over ULM. One player that Saban highlighted in his postgame press conference was running back Jahmyr Gibbs. “He is an explosive guy," said Saban. "We need as many...
Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment
The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Crimson Tide Remains No. 2 in AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide stayed at No. 2 in this week's AP Poll after its 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Alabama received 1,492 points and three first-place votes, however it was not enough to jump the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs who had 1,569 points and 59 first-place votes. The teams sitting in...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0