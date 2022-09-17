ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash – An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according...
Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms

COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division

SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
Rollover collision partially blocking US-2 near the I-90 exchange

SPOKANE, Wash. – The westbound lanes of US-2 near the exchange with I-90 are partially blocked due to a overturned car on the median. Eastbound lanes are also partially blocked by responding crews. Police, a fire truck and at least one ambulance are all on scene. This is a...
Driver in Hayden hits several cars, including one with family of four inside, arrested for aggravated assault

HAYDEN, ID. — A driver in Hayden hit several cars in the Lancaster Market parking lot and was arrested for aggravated assault. Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from Northern Lakes Fire arrived to reports of an unknown injury accident at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Highway 95. Reports said a vehicle struck multiple vehicles in...
STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.
Athol man hit, killed by passenger train

ATHOL, Idaho — A 26-year-old Athol man was hit and killed by a train early Monday morning. The Idaho State Police said the AMTRAK passenger train was headed to Sandpoint when the crash happened at the Granite Loop Road railway crossing. The railway was shut down for two hours as first responders conducted an investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in North Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian collision that occurred on Sept. 19 at approximately 2:12 a.m. on the Granite Loop Road railway crossing north of Athol. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Athol, was struck by a passing AMTRAK passenger train headed to Sandpoint. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Idaho State Police have notified next of kin. The railway was shut down for approximately two hours to allow first responders to conduct a thorough investigation. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
