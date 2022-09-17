Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com
Annenberg at 50: students and faculty reflect
USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism held a public event for students, staff and faculty Wednesday to continue the celebration of the 50th year since its commencement. The event recapitulated the September 20 evening’s reflection of the school and was followed with a casual lunch at USC’s Associates Park.
uscannenbergmedia.com
“LA For All” week aims to combat hate crimes
A mosaic of colors will light up structures across the city Thursday as a symbol of solidarity against hate and discrimination. Sites include USC’s Galen Center, City Hall, the LA Zoo, Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Central Library. The citywide display is part of Los Angeles’ first-ever “LA For All” week aimed at combating the recent record number of hate crimes.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Visions and Voices celebrate John Singleton with an intimate screening of ‘Boyz N the Hood’
The year is 1990, it’s 12:15 a.m. and location scout Kojo Lewis has just returned from a 16-hour shift on set. Suddenly, he receives a call. A USC film student is on the line, flustered with excitement. He tells Lewis that his script was just greenlit and needs him to read it right now. Lewis agrees, drives to his hotel, and reads the entire feature-length script. When he finishes, Lewis looks up and says, “You don’t even know what this is going to be for you.”
3 Los Angeles eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
uscannenbergmedia.com
‘The pandemic is over’: what does it mean for USC?
During an interview on “60 Minutes” on September 18, President Joe Biden spurred debate when he said, “The pandemic is over.” Although Biden also added that the government is still “doing a lot of work” on COVID-19, and that, “If you notice no one’s wearing masks, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”
AdWeek
Jamie Yuccas Will Take on Hybrid Role as KCAL Morning News Anchor and CBS News Correspondent
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas will also be anchoring a local morning news franchise that will launch this fall on KCAL-TV and the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Queen Elizabeth II: Santa Monica pub streams funeral service
A British pub in Santa Monica hosts a special afternoon tea in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. Hear from patrons who went to Ye Olde King’s Head to watch television coverage of the queen’s funeral. President Biden declares the COVID-19 pandemic over, but a USC Keck professor thinks...
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure © KTLA via YouTube. The tumult continued today at L.A.’s Nexstar-owned KTLA-TV as the outlet’s Weekend Morning News anchor Mark Mester was suspended, Deadline has confirmed.
kcrw.com
David Ambroz on forgiving mom’s abuse, surviving homelessness and foster care
In “A Place Called Home,” author David Ambroz vividly recalls what it was like being raised by a parent with a mental illness, living on the streets, then entering foster care, a sytem that poses more challenges for LGBTQ youth like himself. Despite all that, he earned a law degree from UCLA, became president of the LA City Planning Commission, and is now an executive at Amazon.
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
citywatchla.com
Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again
On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC mental health offerings are inaccessible for some students
Students have mixed feelings about USC mental health resources offered on campus. It’s a new school year, and the issue of access to mental health care still exists. Students, under pressure and in need of support, seek out USC’s array of mental health services to get the help they need.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas shine bright in USC game against Fresno
Traditionally, majorettes have been dancing alongside marching bands at historically Black colleges since the late 1960s. On Saturday, USC debuted a now viral team of its own. The 8-second clip on Twitter that made news everywhere showed a group of smiling young Black women in USC gear. They danced in sync with each other while the audience cheered and the marching band played in the background.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
Roddy Ricch Says Los Angeles Has to Do Better Following the Murder of PnB Rock
Roddy Ricch is making a plea to the city of Los Angeles to stop the violence in the wake of the murder of PnB Rock last week. On Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 20), a week after PnB Rock was shot and killed while eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles, Roddy Ricch issued a statement saying L.A. needs to shape up.
foxla.com
2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022
LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
