ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Annenberg at 50: students and faculty reflect

USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism held a public event for students, staff and faculty Wednesday to continue the celebration of the 50th year since its commencement. The event recapitulated the September 20 evening’s reflection of the school and was followed with a casual lunch at USC’s Associates Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

“LA For All” week aims to combat hate crimes

A mosaic of colors will light up structures across the city Thursday as a symbol of solidarity against hate and discrimination. Sites include USC’s Galen Center, City Hall, the LA Zoo, Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Central Library. The citywide display is part of Los Angeles’ first-ever “LA For All” week aimed at combating the recent record number of hate crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Visions and Voices celebrate John Singleton with an intimate screening of ‘Boyz N the Hood’

The year is 1990, it’s 12:15 a.m. and location scout Kojo Lewis has just returned from a 16-hour shift on set. Suddenly, he receives a call. A USC film student is on the line, flustered with excitement. He tells Lewis that his script was just greenlit and needs him to read it right now. Lewis agrees, drives to his hotel, and reads the entire feature-length script. When he finishes, Lewis looks up and says, “You don’t even know what this is going to be for you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
uscannenbergmedia.com

‘The pandemic is over’: what does it mean for USC?

During an interview on “60 Minutes” on September 18, President Joe Biden spurred debate when he said, “The pandemic is over.” Although Biden also added that the government is still “doing a lot of work” on COVID-19, and that, “If you notice no one’s wearing masks, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Queen Elizabeth II: Santa Monica pub streams funeral service

A British pub in Santa Monica hosts a special afternoon tea in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. Hear from patrons who went to Ye Olde King’s Head to watch television coverage of the queen’s funeral. President Biden declares the COVID-19 pandemic over, but a USC Keck professor thinks...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Usc#The Los Angeles Times#Aaja#The L A Times#Time#Asian#African#American
kcrw.com

David Ambroz on forgiving mom’s abuse, surviving homelessness and foster care

In “A Place Called Home,” author David Ambroz vividly recalls what it was like being raised by a parent with a mental illness, living on the streets, then entering foster care, a sytem that poses more challenges for LGBTQ youth like himself. Despite all that, he earned a law degree from UCLA, became president of the LA City Planning Commission, and is now an executive at Amazon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC mental health offerings are inaccessible for some students

Students have mixed feelings about USC mental health resources offered on campus. It’s a new school year, and the issue of access to mental health care still exists. Students, under pressure and in need of support, seek out USC’s array of mental health services to get the help they need.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas shine bright in USC game against Fresno

Traditionally, majorettes have been dancing alongside marching bands at historically Black colleges since the late 1960s. On Saturday, USC debuted a now viral team of its own. The 8-second clip on Twitter that made news everywhere showed a group of smiling young Black women in USC gear. They danced in sync with each other while the audience cheered and the marching band played in the background.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy