capecod.com
Barnstable Fire Captain to speak at Fire & Life Safety Education Conference in Southbridge Wednesday
BARNSTABLE – The Department of Fire Services will hold its annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference in Southbridge on Sep. 21 and 22, bringing fire educators, prevention officers, teachers, care specialists, and others together to share knowledge, build partnerships, and recognize the 2022 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year.
capecod.com
Orleans Town Meeting to Address Budgets, Sewer, School Improvements
ORLEANS – Orleans officials released the warrant for the upcoming special town meeting in October which includes articles on budgets, sewer work, and school improvements. The first article calls for a number of budget adjustments for Fiscal Year 2023 to address increased hours of various town positions. The following...
capecod.com
Car strikes house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
capecod.com
Crashes reported on Yarmouth Road and on Route 6 east at Route 132
BARNSTABLE – Crashes were slowing the afternoon commute. A two-vehicle crash was reported about 4 PM Monday on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) causing traffic coming into Hyannis to be diverted onto Camp Street. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. A short time later, another crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound at the exit 68 ramp to Route 132. A trailer overturned in that crash. No injuries were reported and traffic was still able to use the ramp.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Healthcare Launches New Blood Donor Portal
BARNSTABLE – A new blood donor portal has been launched by Cape Cod Healthcare. Residents will be able to schedule appointments at community blood drives or at Cape Cod Hospital through the online tool. The portal will also track past donations, records of vitals, and more. More information can...
capecod.com
New details: Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries.
capecod.com
One person evaluated after boat capsizes in Provincetown Harbor
PROVINCETOWN – One person was evaluated after a vessel capsized in Provincetown Harbor around 7 PM Saturday evening. Coast Guard personnel brought the victim to their station to meet the ambulance. The victim declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was...
capecod.com
Soirée on the Bay Returns to Support Cancer Care
HYANNIS – A fundraising event to help cancer patients on Cape Cod is back this year after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape Cod Healthcare’s Soirée on the Bay supports cancer care treatment for both Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospital. Soirée on the Bay committee...
capecod.com
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
capecod.com
New COVID Boosters Available Through Southcoast Health
WAREHAM – Southcoast Health has announced they will offer the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines at their clinics in Wareham. Appointments can be made through MyChart or Southcoast’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling site. People do not need to have a primary care provider through Southcoast Health to book an appointment.
capecod.com
Barnstable Vault Remains Issue for November Elections
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials said that some obstacles lie ahead for the November election following issues related to a stuck vault that caused a four hour delay for voters during the state primary. Town Clerk Anne Quirk said the vault was eventually opened by the locksmith in a way...
