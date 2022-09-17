ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timnath, CO

Trophy game: Wellington football guts out Boxelder Cup win over new, old rival Timnath

By Chris Abshire, Fort Collins Coloradoan
TIMNATH — If the first meeting Friday between the new editions of Wellington and Timnath High School football is any indication, this is going to be a fierce rivalry.

Timnath fed off a vigorous Homecoming crowd and came oh-so-close to its first win before Wellington snatched it away on Cash Altschwager's late touchdown run for an 18-14 victory at the new PSD Stadium.

Though it was a sloppy game between these freshman and sophomore-only Class 2A squads, the intensity of a rivalry that hadn't been played in more than 60 years more than made up for it.

"It’s a rivalry, anything can happen," Altschwager said. "I don’t care if it’s best vs. worst in the league, you throw that out in a game like this. It was always going to be fight."

Here are some thoughts and observations from Wellington's comeback win.

Boxelder Cup makes its debut

This rivalry renewal got its own unique travelling trophy, with the Boxelder Cup going to the winner every year .

And boy, the Eagles couldn't wait to grab it after the game, hoisting it for their fans on the visiting side after filling it up with sugar beets during the postgame celebration.

Wellington coach Travis Peeples said that he barely knew what a sugar beet even looked like.

"It looks like a little pineapple," Peeples joked to his team in a postgame speech.

The schools are informally calling the rivalry game "The Ag Bowl," given the two communities' agricultural and farming backgrounds. The Cubs will fill the trophy up with potatoes when they win.

Though the schools each just opened last month for the first time in about six decades, the rivalry clearly isn't manufactured. Both stands at the new district stadium were basically packed, with fans stomping on bleachers to make ample noise at key moments during the game.

"Unbelievable environment tonight," Peeples said. "Our kids were a little in awe at first."

"It was fantastic," Altschwager said. "It’s only 15 minutes down the road (from Wellington), but we had packed stands and so did they. It’s a brand-new stadium with the big screen. Yeah, you can’t ask for a better atmosphere."

'He wasn't on the agenda': First-time QB tallies 5 TDs in Fossil Ridge's shutout win over Windsor

Altschwager stars again

The difference in the game? The Eagles had the best player on the field.

That's been the case arguably every game this season, and it was true again Friday night as the sophomore running back scored all three Wellington touchdowns in dynamic fashion.

Altschwager scored from about 40 yards out on the first possession of the game, added another 15-yarder in the third quarter to get Wellington (3-1) within two points and rumbled 11 yards straight ahead for the winning score in the fourth.

"He’s going to be a great player and someone is going to get a great college player in a couple years," Peeples said. "I’ve been doing this for 28 years and he’s as special as anybody."

Altschwager now has eight total touchdowns through four games while rushing for at least 100 yards in all of them. He's already just a few yards shy of 1,000 total yards for the season.

This was an especially gutsy effort, though. Timnath (0-4) held Altschwager and the offense in check for a large swath of the game, as some injuries and shuffling on the Eagles' offensive line made running room tough to come by.

"I’m here to do whatever I can," he said. "If they start keying me, I can be the decoy for us ... We knew this was going to be a fight. I give all respect to them but I'm proud of our team."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjVtA_0hz6jBiO00

Night of firsts for Timnath

This was a night of firsts for Timnath, though the Cubs just fell short of the ultimate first: a win.

Timnath led for more than 30 minutes of game action after Vince Hochhalter scored the new program's first-ever touchdown and put them ahead 7-6 in the first quarter on a 16-yard TD run.

They extended the lead to 14-6 in the second quarter on the new Cubs' first-ever passing touchdown, as quarterback Alex Kolczak found speedster Davis Payne from about 30 yards out.

And of course, it was the first Homecoming night at the new Timnath Middle-High School, with first Homecoming kings and queens.

The Cubs picked off Wellington quarterback Tanner Gray four times (including two picks for freshman Braden Pollyea), forced five Eagles turnovers and caused Wellington to commit more than 20 penalties.

Still, Timnath will rue its own missed opportunities, like a second-half fumble inside the Eagles' 5-yard-line. But from an emotional and effort standpoint? The Cubs gave Wellington their best shot.

"They showed up to play," Peeples said of Timnath. "They did not back down. That's a great program, a great coach (Jayson Robinson) and they’re going to be really good."

Meet the newcomers: Here are the new Wellington, Timnath high school sports coaches

Eagles soaring out the gates

You couldn't ask for a much better start than Wellington's.

After losing a Week 1 game to still-unbeaten Estes Park, the Eagles have reeled off three straight wins and now have their first road victory.

Wellington has already received votes in the 2A polls and they're among the top 20 in CHSAA's 2A RPI.

Peeples doesn't shy away from it: a playoff berth is the goal despite playing only underclassmen in Year 1 for the program.

"We think we’re a playoff level team this year ," Peeples said. "We’re 3-1 and proud of it."

Back on the board: Wellington football earns first win since 1963

They'll have to clean up a few things, namely the aforementioned penalties and turnovers. But the Eagles get a week off before starting league play with three straight games against teams currently under .500.

There's a chance to make even more noise than this renewed rivalry generated Friday night under the lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrA7M_0hz6jBiO00

"Anything can happen," Altschwager said when asked if he saw this fast start coming.

"We came in with an open mind and pushed each other to be better. It’s paying off."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Trophy game: Wellington football guts out Boxelder Cup win over new, old rival Timnath

