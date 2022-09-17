ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville's Keaton Deboard scores four touchdowns to lead Gadsden area top performers

By Maxwell Donaldson and Ashlee Woods, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
Here are the high school sports top performers for the Gadsden area for the second full week of September.

Football

Friday

Collinsville's Keaton Deboard snagged two interceptions and rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Sand Rock.

Collinsville's Mason Mcateer rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Coosa Christian's John David Justus rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-33 loss to Valley Head

Coosa Christian's Jacara Mostella rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

Fyffe's Logan Anderson rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-0 win over Section.

Gaston's Kobe Harris rushed for 118 yards in 51-0 loss to West End.

Hokes Bluff's Conner Master was responsible for two touchdowns in a 24-21 win over Westbrook.

Hokes Bluff's Noah Sprayberry rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Hokes Bluff's Jaylen Simmons tallied 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

Sand Rock's Ace Ashley completed 54% of his passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Sand Rock's Jace Turner caught four passes 104 yards and a touchdown.

Southside's Gauge Nesmith completed 60% of his passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-3 win over St. Clair County.

Southside's Cody Roberts caught six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Southside's Mason Teague rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Westbrook's Karamichael Cattling rushed for 82 yards and scored two touchdowns in loss to Hokes Bluff.

Westbrook's Mason Coley completed 53% of his passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

West End's Josh Carroll rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown in a 51-0 win over Gaston.

West End's Tyler Jones completed 50% of his passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in win.

West End's Thad Pearce caught two passes for 75 yards, rushed for 64 yards and scored three total touchdowns.

West End's Rock Sainsbury ran for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Hokes Bluff's Ava Dodd dished out 18 assists in a 25-21, 20-25, 15-10 win over Gadsden City.

Hokes Bluff's Chloe Dodd smashed seven kills in win over Gadsden City.

Hokes Bluff's Haley Kate Wellingham added seven kills in win over Gadsden City.

Sand Rock's Bethany Davis tallied 15 digs in win over Ider.

Sand Rock's Jadyn Foster made 11 kills.

Sand Rock's Chloe Stephens added 24 digs.

Sand Rock's Jacey Stephens tallied 10 kills and 2 blocks.

Sand Rock's Katelyn St.Clair tallied 9 kills, 3 blocks and 4 aces.

Sand Rock's Rylin St.Clair tallied 27 assists and 13 digs.

Saturday

Sand Rock's Bethany Davis tallied 27 digs at the Fort Payne Invitational.

Sand Rock's Jadyn Foster recorded 44 digs, 12 kills and 6 aces.

Sand Rock's Zoey Handy recorded 10 kills and 7 blocks.

Sand Rock's Katelyn St.Clair recorded 51 kills and 6 blocks.

Sand Rock's Rylin St.Clair handed out 97 assists.

Sand Rock's Chloe Stephens tallied 60 digs.

Sand Rock's Jacey Stephens recorded 29 kills and 8 blocks.

Westbrook's Henley Beddingfield tallied three assists, two aces and 20 digs at the Champions Tournament.

Westbrook's Marley Cox notched 16 kills, three assists, seven aces and 24 digs.

Westbrook's Raegan Harrell recorded 39 kills, six assists, four aces, 25 digs and one block.

Westbrook's Landri Lipscomb tallied 14 kills, four aces, 10 digs and two blocks.

Westbrook's Taylor Meador recorded 13 kills, eight aces, five digs and one block.

Westbrook's Raylee Neal tallied eight kills, 70 assists, 10 aces and 28 digs.

Westbrook's Kylee Wright recorded three assists, seven aces and 24 digs.

weisradio.com

Stretch of Alabama 211 CLOSED TODAY in Etowah County

Alabama 211 will be closed TODAY (September 19th) – from 9:00am until 9:00pm by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s between Scenic Drive and I-59 for Reece City to replace a water line. The detour will be I-59 to Exit 183 to U.S. 431/U.S. 278 and vice versa....
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
TALLADEGA, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
